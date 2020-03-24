Valine Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2025 Focusing on Industry Profit

Valine is one of the nine essential amino acid, categorized as branched-chain aliphatic amino acid found in many proteins. An essential amino acid implies that it is not made by the human body or is made in a significantly low quantity, yet it is important for wound healing, detoxification of nitrogenous wastes, stimulating immune function among others. Some of the sources of valine are cheese, dairy & eggs, soya foods, lamb & beef and seeds & nuts. This amino acid aids in preventing the breakdown of muscle, because it supplies the muscles with an extra glucose responsible for the energy production during physical activity and this has gained popularity among the gym going population as a powerful health supplement.

Consumers are now skeptical about the product offering by different brands in the cosmetics segment and tend to buy products based on the ingredients. Amino acids in cosmetics is not a significantly new concept, however the recent growth in demand for premium cosmetics have propelled the demand for raw ingredients particularly ingredients used in tissue repairing formulation, among which valine and leucine have a significant share.

Valine Market Segmentation:

Valine is available in purified grades and is thus segmented on the basis of grade as Food grade and pharma grade. Food grade valine is one which meets the requirements of Food Chemical Codex (FCC).

Food grade valine is widely used in the supplement industry and manufacturers are introducing dietary formulations with valine as the active ingredient. Apart from its application as an ingredient in gym supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages.

Based on its application, valine market is segmented as, dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and others

Valine Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global valine market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Valine is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are in high demand in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific. Although a strong competition from plant based supplements is observed in Europe and the U.S., but the demand for these ingredients remain on a steady growth.

Valine Market Drivers and Trends:

A health conscious trend is flourishing in the developed countries. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of various ingredients added to the food products including valine and an overall increase in number of health conscious consumers is expected to drive the valine market during the forecast period. Consumers are now more focused on their health and this has given rise to a healthy eating trend in the U.S. Catering to these demand, manufacturers of functional food have also incorporated use of valine. The trends for nutrient rich food has grown in the recent past and food products such as cereals have been fortified with valine. These nutrient rich food products have generated high demand from consumers.

Serious exercise and fitness enthusiasts, in particular those looking to gain muscle mass use valine supplementation to enhance performance and muscle growth. A larger surplus of demand for valine is created by the growing number of individuals going to the gym and a heightened interest for muscle building among youngsters.

Valine Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players participating in valine market include; AJINOMOTO Co., Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd, Fufeng Group Company Limited, Hubei Provincial Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Share Co.,Ltd., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited, Suvchem, AMRESCO LLC

