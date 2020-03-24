Vitamin K2 Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2023

Vitamin K2 Market Research Report: by Product Type (MK-7, MK-4, Others), by Source (Natural, Synthetic), by Form (Oil, Powder, Others), by Application (Nutraceutical & Food, Pharmaceutical), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Vitamin K2, otherwise called menaquinones, are a compound group known for averting cardiovascular maladies and bone illnesses. The nutrient is in charge of guaranteeing calcium consumed by the bone network and avert its disposition in the arteries. The global vitamin K2 market is assessed to contact a valuation of USD 228.27 million by 2023, according to the most recent discoveries of Market Research Future (MRFR). It is anticipated to enlist 5.80% CAGR over the gauge time frame (2018-2025). It was recently esteemed at USD 45 million of every 2017. It is principally determined by the ascent in nutrient inadequacy cases. Increment in wellbeing awareness combined with the tendency of customers towards dietary enhancements can drive the global vitamin K2 market development. Rising instances of osteoporosis which can quicken maturing of tissues is another factor which can decidedly affect the market. However, exacting guidelines by government bureaucratic organizations for endorsement of supplements can go about as a development obstacle.

Market segmentation

The global vitamin K2 market is bifurcated on the basis of source, product type, form, application and regional demand. On the basis of its product type, the market is divided into MK-4, MK-7, and others. Based on its sources, the market is segmented into synthetic and nautral. On the basis of its form, the market is bifurcated into powder and oil. Based on its applications, the market include pharmaceutical and nutraceutical & food.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global vitamin K2 market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

DSM (The Netherlands), Danisco A/S (U.S.), Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Frutarom (Israel), and Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kappa Bioscience (Norway), NattoPharma (Norway), Gnosis SpA (Italy), Viridis BioPharma (India), Seebio Biotech (China), among others are some of the key players in the global vitamin K2 market.

