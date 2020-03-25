The report “3D Printing Metals Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Introduction

3D printing, well known as additive manufacturing, is a novel method of manufacturing any structural parts directly from a digital model by using the laser material buildup approach. It is also called tool-less manufacturing. 3D printing can produce highly dense metallic parts in short time with high precision and accuracy. The key features of 3D printing metals such as freedom of part complex design, part consolidation, and light weight of parts are particular interests for aerospace, oil & gas, marine, and automobile applications. Powder bed fusion, wherein each powder bed layer is selectively fused by using energy sources such as laser, is the most promising additive manufacturing technology that can be used for producing small, low-volume, and complex metallic parts. The technology combines the design flexibility of 3D printing with mechanical properties of metals.

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Overview

Over the last few years, 3D printing has become highly popular among several industries, due its capability of mass production without any material waste. 3D printing of metal parts uses less energy and resources, which aids in reducing wastes to minimum. 3D printed finished products are more than 60% light in weight than their machined counterparts. The rising demand for high-precision engine components with complex structure in aerospace and defense sectors has augmented the demand for 3D printed metals. Availability of new materials/metals for prototyping, increasing demand for prosthetic and dental implants, and rising investments in new product development are factors fueling the demand for 3D printing metals in automotive, medical & dental, and other industries. However, to find the correct design parameter is difficult in case of 3D printing. Also, the 3D printing technology has its limitations in terms of producing very large parts. These factors are likely to restrain the global 3D printing metals market during the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Key Segments

Based on metal form, the global 3D printing metals market has been segmented into powder and filament. Based on material, the global 3D printing metals market has been segmented into titanium, stainless steel, Inconel, aluminum, cobalt, copper & bronze, iron, precious metals, and others. In terms of manufacturing process, the global 3D printing metals market has been divided into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), laser metal deposition (LMD), binder jetting, and others. In terms of application, the global 3D printing metals market has been classified into medical & dental implants, jewelry, aerospace, automotive, engineering & industrial, and others.

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global 3D printing metals market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds a major share of the global 3D printing metals market, as the region covers major aircraft fleet such as AIRBUS, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin across the globe. Growth of the fleet would directly increase the consumption of 3D printing metals. North America is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The global 3D printing metals market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth of the aerospace industry in this region. The global 3D printing metals market in other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for a relatively low share of the global 3D printing metals market from 2018 to 2026.

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global 3D printing metals market are 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Arcam AB, and Voxeljet AG.

