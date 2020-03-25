The report “Acetanilide Market With Top Countries Data : Analysis and Forecast 2026 by Recent Trends and Regional Growth Overview “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Acetanilide Market: Overview

Acetanilide is an odorless solid chemical which has a leaf- or flake-like appearance. Acetanilide is also known as N-phenylacetamide, acetanil, and acetanilide and its trade name is Antifebrin. It is widely used in pharmaceutical, dye, and rubber industries. Acetanilide is produced in a non-dispersive manner. It is primarily used as an intermediate in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and dyes, as an additive for hydrogen peroxide and cellulose ester varnishes, and as a plasticizer in the polymer industry and accelerator in the rubber industry. High demand from pharmaceutical and rubber industries is expected to drive the global acetanilide market during the forecast period. However, implementation of stringent government regulations and health hazards associated with acetanilide are likely to hamper the global acetanilide market in the next few years.

Global Acetanilide Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global acetanilide market can be segmented into dyes, polymers, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and others. Acetanilide has analgesic and fever-reducing properties. It is in the same class of drugs as acetaminophen. This solid chemical is used as an inhibitor in hydrogen peroxide and is used to stabilize cellulose ester varnishes. Additionally, acetanilide is also used for the production of 4-acetamidobenzenesulfonyl chloride, a key intermediate to manufacture of sulfa drugs, in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also used as a precursor in the synthesis of penicillin and other drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to account for a dominant share of the acetanilide market during the forecast period. Furthermore, acetanilide is utilized as a reagent in the rubber industry. It is also used to manufacture colored dyes that are employed in fabric and textile industries. High demand from rubber and dye industries is projected to boost the global acetanilide market.

Global Acetanilide Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global acetanilide market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global acetanilide market due to the increase in consumption of acetanilide in end-use industries such as paints, adhesives, and plastics in the region. Rise in the demand for acetanilide in the production of dyes and coatings is anticipated to drive the global acetanilide market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are key countries for the acetanilide. The global acetanilide market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the increase in investments and rise in per capita income in the region. The global acetanilide market in Europe is projected to expand at a substantial pace from 2018 to 2026 due to rise in the demand from the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for a significant share of the global acetanilide market due to the increase in the demand for acetanilide from key industries such as textiles and pharmaceuticals in these regions.

Global Acetanilide Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global acetanilide market include RLG Group, Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd., Bodal Chemicals Ltd., Dessica Chemicals, Pragna Dye Chem. Pvt. Ltd., Penta manufacturing company, and Corbion

