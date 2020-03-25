Advanced Materials Market is prognosticated to reach US$102.48 bn by 2024

The global advanced materials market is determined to observe a positive development bend in the expected year, as announced by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The aggressive scene of the worldwide advanced materials market is accounted for to be exceptionally focused. A solitary merchant, 3M, in the worldwide advanced materials market represents almost three fourths of the general piece of the overall industry. The organization is relied upon to keep holding a prevailing position in the market over the coming years. This could be ascribed to their wide item portfolio, and broad exclusive innovations.

View exclusive Global strategic Business report

New vendors are expected to use 3M’s expertise as a benchmark when entering the global advanced materials market. Deep pocketed investors are expected to compete to gain more shares in the advanced materials market in the coming years. Vendors are further seen allocating huge chunks of resources to research and development activities.

Key vendors operating in the global advanced materials market are Huntsman Corporation, 3M Advanced Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials, Hanwa Group, and Hexcel Corporation.

The global advanced materials market is foretold to rise at a 10.4% over the forecast period 2016 to 2024. The market was estimated to be worth US$42.76 bn in 2015 and is prognosticated to reach US$102.48 bn by 2024.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive sample of this report here

High Demand for Sustainable Components to Drive Growth

The increasing demand for these materials is driven by innovative applications of advanced materials in various end use industries. The product is used, for example, in applications in the industries such as automotive, heavy machinery, construction, and solar glass industries. For solar control efficiency and other applications, flat glass coated in the construction industry is applied because of the product’s excellent insulation properties. The need for flat glass in the architectural sector over the coming years is expected to rise. Materials that can sustain fire, impact, harsh weather and natural disasters is expected to drive the demand for advanced materials.

The complex process involved in producing these materials is the main factor limiting the development of the advanced materials market. In addition, manufacturing of such materials requires the workforce involved to provide high cost, expensive machines and technical expertise. Those factors therefore limit the acceptance of new players to a certain extent.

Dire Need for Reducing Vehicle Weight to Boost Opportunity

The fuel economy of cars is up 6-8 percent with the reduction of one-tenth of weight, according to Scientific American, an American science magazine. In light of this, the auto industry focuses more and more on developing vehicles that are both lightweight and energy-efficient. For example, Nissan automakers have decreased the mass of their cars such as Altima, Frontier and Juke to improve their fuel efficiency. Demand for lightweight vehicles is a key trend expected to influence the world’s advanced materials market in the next several years.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Moreover, increased consumption of consumables and increased use of advanced materials in areas such as healthcare, aerospace, cars and others worldwide are intended to provide suppliers of advanced materials worldwide with an absolute opportunity.