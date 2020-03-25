Alcohol sensor Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Comprehensive Analysis, Future Prospects, Regional Trends and Potential of the Industry 2027

Market Highlights

Substance abuse cases are on the rise, and alcohol is usually among the leading culprits. This has led to a recognizable need for strict, protective laws regarding legal limits and increased the use of alcohol sensors. Commonly known as breathalyzers or breath analyzers, alcohol sensors are used to keep a check on intoxicants present in the body and to ensure the legal limit is not crossed due to the widespread concern regarding drinking and driving. The global alcohol sensors market is expected to grow a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2027; this has been projected along with other vital market figures in Market Research Future’s (MRFR) latest report on the subject. The global alcohol sensors market recorded value of USD 605 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow to generate revenue which results in an increased value of USD 1985.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Globalization, urbanization and the resulting increase in disposable income has noticeably changed lifestyles across the globe, and modern socialization activities often involve alcohol consumption. Personal breathalyzers or alcohol sensors are experiencing increased demand due to the importance of preventing people from driving while intoxicated. Easily portable and hygienic, law-enforcement departments have a high consumption of personal alcohol sensors to measure alcohol levels and prevent adverse effects of drunk driving. Healthcare end-users are also adopting personal alcohol sensors for the measurement of blood alcohol levels. Increasing alcohol consumption has resulted in a rise in recorded driving under the influence (DUI), and the number of accidents caused by this on a global scale. The distressing statistics presented by various not-for-profit organizations have led to a recognition of the danger that drinking and driving represent to other drivers and pedestrians. Subsequently, these statistics are encouraging automotive companies to develop alcohol monitoring systems which are integrated into the vehicle itself in an effort to curb the rise of such drinking and driving related accidents.

Notably, the standardization of alcohol sensors is a critical aspect which is expected to hamper market growth. Alcohol sensors use various electrochemical sensors which are highly sensitive to external factors such as humidity, and temperature, among others. This makes accurate measurement challenging as external factors can impact the final result. The accuracy of blood alcohol concentration levels is vital when checking, thus suggesting unreliability of existing alcohol sensors. Technological advancements due to research and development activities are undertaken by market players operating in the global alcohol sensors market have led to the launch of smartphone integrated alcohol sensors which are applicable for iOS and Android operating systems. Additionally, other technological advancements are expected to yield market opportunities in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6451

Segmentation:

The global alcohol sensor market, in MRFR’s report, has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into semiconductor oxide sensor technology, fuel cell technology, and others. The fuel cell technology market is the largest segment among these and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into healthcare application, and the vehicle is controlling. Healthcare applications dominate the market in terms of size and will grow at a CAGR of 12.8% Meanwhile, the vehicle controlling segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing integration of alcohol detection systems in new vehicles in the foreseeable future.

By end-user, the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, individuals, and commercial. Among these, the law enforcement agencies segment accounts for the largest share of the market while the commercial segment is expected to increase at a marginally higher CAGR of 13.8% during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR’s report on the global alcohol sensors market divides it by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America has been observed to have the most significant share of the alcohol sensor market at 36% which valued USD 215.1 Mn in 2017 and will grow to reach a market value of USD 668.6 Mn in 2027. Witnessing growth at a CAGR of 12.9%, the North American alcohol sensors market is expected to proliferate due to the extensive use of breathalyzers or alcohol sensors by law enforcement agencies. Ongoing campaigns and active participation of healthcare facilities and law enforcement in the curbing of driving while under the influence of alcohol is a key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace while displaying the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles in the region due to urbanization has increased alcohol consumption and driven the need for alcohol measurement devices to protect other drivers and pedestrians. Moreover, alcohol sensors are semiconductor-based, and the APAC has the largest semiconductor market across the globe. APAC companies are extensively employed in the development of technology, and the region has gained significance as an industrial hub. China leads the market, while India is expected to grow rapidly. The APAC will appreciate reaching a value of USD 560.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

Key Players:

Lifeloc Technologies, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intoximeters Inc., AlcoPro Inc. BACKtrack Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Abbot Laboratories, Giner Labs, Asahi Kasei Corporation are among the leading market players that have been profiled in MRFR’s extensive report.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/alcohol-sensor-market-6451

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL ALCOHOL SENSOR MARKET: MARKET STRUCTURE

FIGURE 2 NORTH AMERICA MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2017 VS 2027)

FIGURE 3 EUROPE MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2017 VS 2027)

FIGURE 4 ASIA-PACIFIC & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2017 VS 2027)

FIGURE 5 REST OF THE WORLD MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2017 VS 2027)

FIGURE 6 RESEARCH PROCESS OF MRFR

FIGURE 7 TOP DOWN & BOTTOM UP APPROACH

FIGURE 8 DOC ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL ALCOHOL SENSOR MARKET

FIGURE 9 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS: ALCOHOL SENSOR MARKET

FIGURE 10 RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS: ALCOHOL SENSOR MARKET

FIGURE 11 VALUE CHAIN: ALCOHOL SENSOR MARKET

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]