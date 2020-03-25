Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 4.8% through 2017 – 2026

Growing prevalence of obesity continues to impact health of the patients adversely. Prevalence of obesity is bound to various factors such as improper diet, chronic stress and intake of medications for diabetes and depression. Untreated obesity has led to health issues such as diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, osteoarthritis and psychosocial effects.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026.

Cholesterol-Rich Food Products to Boost Sales

According to a recent report by CDC, over one-third of the adults in the U.S. have obesity. Consumption of the food products that are high in cholesterol has been a major contributor to the obese population. Increasing consumption of the unhealthy food products such as potato chips, meat, bacon, chocolates and other sugary treats has led to growing prevalence of obesity globally. Moreover, surge in consumption of alcoholic beverages is further expected to contribute towards obesity. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing consumption of cholesterol-rich and unhealthy food products and beverages is likely to impact growth of the global obesity prescription drugs market positively.

Chronic Stress to Contribute towards Obesity

Increasing level of stress can lead people to consume unhealthy food products that hinder the brain activity and have a counteracting effect on the emotional and physical stress. In addition, surge in the stress level leads to “comfort eating”, due to which the end users are more prone to obesity. Moreover, prolonged stress due to emotional pressure leads the brain to release cortisol hormones, which increases the appetite levels in the person.

Eating disorders and consumption of unhealthy food products lead to long-term problems for the blood vessels and heart. Consumption of unhealthy food products and beverages in order to counter stress-related problems further contributes towards obesity. Bound to these factors, the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Appetite Stimulating Side-Effects of Psychotropic Drugs to Fuel Demand for Obesity Management

Obesity has also been a result of consuming drugs for diabetes such as sulfonylureas, insulin and thiazolidinediones. A recent report by CDC states that 9.4% of the population in the U.S. have diabetes. Consumption of drugs for diabetes stimulate appetite, due to which the patients eat more and gain weight. Moreover, obesity is also a common side-effect of consuming antidepressants drugs. As consumption of anti-depressant drugs stimulate hunger, consumers tend to eat more. These factors further contribute towards prevalence of obesity globally. Surge in the obese population is attributed to increasing consumption of the antidepressant and diabetes drugs, which is expected to impact growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market.

Practicing Yoga Exercises to Inhibit Market Growth

On the other hand, various factors are expected to inhibit growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market. Obese people are increasingly opting for various exercises that enable them to lose weight. As yoga practices are becoming popular, obese patients are increasingly practicing yoga exercises in order to reduce the weight and treat hypertension. In order to shed body fats, the obese people are increasingly opting for sugar free food products and planning diets that help in reducing weight of the end users. These factors are expected to impact growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market negatively.

Liraglutide Drug Class to Represent a Leading Segment

With the increasing blood sugar levels, doctors are prescribing the liraglutide medicines to the patients in order to reduce the risk of obesity. On the basis of drug class, the liraglutide segment is expected to represent the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the bupropion and naltrexone drug class segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.