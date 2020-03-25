Applied Ceramic Labeling Market Survey for the understanding of your competitors business structure and strategies

Global Applied Ceramic Labeling Market Overview

Applied ceramic labelling is the application of ceramic inks to the glass container in which permanent fusion of the ink to the glass container is carried out in controlled high temperatures. The printed glass bottle is passed through the conveyor oven in which the glass where the ink is permanently fused to the glass bottle. This type of packaging provide good chemical resistance and also resist stretching and chipping. This type of packaging will create 360 degree graphics on the neck area of the bottles. This process is also known as silk screening .It is an alternative to paper labels and pressure sensitive labels.

Global Applied Ceramic Labeling Market Dynamics

The key drivers for the growth of the applied ceramic labeling market on the glass bottles are marketing and differentiation of the products by the different brand owners, the flexibility of the design printed which can be modified, increase in the brand image, and low set up cost as compared to the traditional printing labels.

The restraints are the high competition among different methods of labelling available in the market .The other restraints include toxicity of some of the inks used for labeling, the size and cost of the conveyor oven use, high cost of heat (firing) with the increase in the cost of energy In some countries. There are several legal and environmental restrictions in the use of applied ceramic labelling.

Global Applied Ceramic Labeling Market Segmentation

Based on product types, the market is segmented into:

Wine or Liquor bottle

Dairy bottle

Cosmetic bottles

Food containers

Based on the different types of printing used in applied ceramic label, the market is segmented into:

Multicolor Printing

Embossing Printing

Based on the end use industry, the applied ceramic label market is segmented into

Food & Beverage Industry

Paint & Chemical Industry

Personal & Beauty Care Industry

Health care Industry

Wine industry

Global Applied Ceramic Labelling Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global applied ceramic labelling material market can be divided by major regions such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe is the leading market followed by North America with respect to the global applied ceramic labelling .Europe is the leading market consumable of labels with 36% share in the global market .The areas of opportunity lies in Eastern Europe with the increase in growth of labelling technologies in the region . The growth of beverage industry (Beer and Wine bottles packaging) leads to the growth of applied ceramic labeling in the region. Asia Pacific is the emerging market with the rise in the demand of food containers and beauty products containing applied ceramic labeling.

Global Applied Ceramic Labelling Market Players

