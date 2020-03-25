Asia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2027

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related mortality globally. The five-year prevalence population for CRC in Asia-Pacific was 1.7 million in 2017. This figure has been gradually rising with the growing elderly population and increasingly Westernized lifestyles.

CRC is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 0.77 million deaths in 2015. Over half of the incident cases of CRC are diagnosed in patients over the age of 50, and as the aged population is projected to grow, the prevalence of CRC is anticipated to increase, acting as a driver for revenue growth. The poor prognosis, particularly for patients with advanced disease, has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options.

The CRC market is therefore shifting from a focus on generic chemotherapy regimens to a complex treatment landscape based on the presence of various molecular aberrations. The marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including EGFR-targeted therapies, angiogenesis inhibitors, multiple kinase inhibitors and new chemotherapies.

In the current market, RAS-wild-type and RAS-mutant patients can be treated with angiogenesis inhibitors such as Avastin, Cyramza and Zaltrap, while patients with RAS- or KRAS-wild-type mutations can be prescribed EGFR-targeted therapies such as Erbitux and Vectibix. However, significant unmet need remains for products that can treat BRAF-mutant CRC patients.

A therapy that targets mutant BRAF – encorafenib plus binimetinib – is being developed in the pipeline.

The CRC Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $7.9 billion in 2024, growing from $5.3 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6%.

How will immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo contribute to growth?

What effect will patent expirations of currently branded therapies have on market value?

The CRC pipeline is large and diverse, with a strong presence of mAbs and targeted therapies.

What are the common targets and mechanisms of action of pipeline therapies?

Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as the lack of targeted therapies available for BRAF-mutant CRC patients?

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

Visualize the composition of the CRC market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

Analyze the CRC pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

