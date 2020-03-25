Asia-Pacific Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Insights And A Forecast For Key Regulatory Developments, 2019-2027

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Epilepsy Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Uptake of Novel Therapies and Rising Awareness is Expected to Drive the Market Growth” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Epilepsy is a chronic disorder of the brain with substantial morbidity. There are more than 65 million people with epilepsy globally, and this is growing because of the rapidly increasing population. The rising prevalence population in Asia-Pacific (APAC) has driven revenue growth.

Get Premium Sample Report PDF : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1944805

The morbidity and mortality associated with epilepsy are considerable. Epilepsy has the greatest impact on quality of life of all the chronic diseases, including diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension. Due to social stigma patients are reluctant to visit physicians. The poor long-term prognosis associated with epilepsy has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options.

The marketed drug landscape contains hydantoins (phenytoin and fosphenytoin), iminostilbenes (carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine), succinimides (ethosuximide), aliphatic carboxylic acid (valproic acid) benzodiazepines (clonazepam, diazepam, lorazepam and clobazam), phenyltriazine (lamotrigine), cyclic GABA analogues (gabapentin and pregabalin), and newer drugs (levetiracetam, vigabatrin, tiagabine, lacosamide, felbamate, rufinamide, and brivaracetam). However, significant unmet need exists for disease-modifying therapies and targeted therapies.

Drugs currently in Phase III are Cenobamate for refectory epilepsy and ZX-008 (low-dose fenfluramine Hydrochloride) for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Epidiolex, an FDA-approved first drug comprising an active ingredient derived from marijuana to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, is in the early stages of development in APAC.

Scope

The APAC epilepsy market will be valued at $1.7 billion in 2024, growing from $1.4 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

How will the approval of Cenobamate for treatment-resistant epilepsy affect the competitive landscape, with no therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

The epilepsy market is crowded with cheap, generic, “me-too” drugs. What are the main barriers a new therapy faces when entering the epilepsy market?

The pipeline for epilepsy therapy is not diverse in terms of molecule type and molecular targets.

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

The level of unmet need in the epilepsy market is high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these unmet needs?

The market forecasts indicate that India and China will contribute the most to the APAC market.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1944805

How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed APAC markets?

How will the growing population affect the market?

How will the various drivers and barriers influence the market over the forecast period?

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in epilepsy, with total deal values ranging from under $0.1m to over $820m.

How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in