Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Market is Expected to Create Major Opportunities for stakeholders

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a disorder of brain, formerly known as attention deficit disorder. It is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children as well as adults. According to an estimation by the American Psychiatric Association, 2.5% of adults and 5% of children suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the U.S. Among the children, the disorder is more common in boys than in girls. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition where the patient has trouble in sitting still, focusing on tasks, and paying attention. The patient acts without thinking. This disorder can be diagnosed between the age of 6 and 12 years. The disorder is diagnosed by gathering information from teachers, parents, and others by performing a medical evaluation (including hearing and vision screening) and filling out checklists. No specific cause of the disorder is known.

Increase in the number of pre-term births of babies is a driving factor for the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), currently, 20% of the prematurely born babies develop this disorder. Increasing inclination of pregnant women toward toxins such as alcohol, cigarette, and drugs leads to children born with the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Complementary and alternative therapies such as special diets, vitamins, minerals, and herbs may restrain the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market during the forecast period.

The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market can be segmented on the basis of symptom type, treatment type, end-user, and region. Based on symptom type, the market can be classified into impulsivity (acting without thinking), hyperactivity (trouble in sitting still), and inattention (trouble in focusing). Based on treatment type, the market can be segmented into psychotherapy, medication, combination of treatments, and others. The psychotherapy segment can be sub-divided into family & marital therapy and behavioral therapy. The medication segment can further be classified into stimulants and non-stimulants. The medication segment is anticipated to hold a large market share during the forecast period, due to technological advancements and increasing R&D activities. Psychotherapy and combination of treatments segments are expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder among the people and technological advancements. Based on end user, the market can be segmented into pediatric clinics, psychological centers, hospitals and others.

Request a PDF of Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32177

Geographically, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe. North America is expected to hold a leading market share from 2017 to 2025, owing to high usage of cigarettes, alcohol, and drugs during pregnancy in the region. According to the American Psychiatric Association, in the U.S., approximately 1 in 20 children is affected by attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. In terms of market share, Europe is projected to follow North America during the forecast period, due to high prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the region. For instance, the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is high in Ukraine, due to psychosocial dislocation and environmental adversity associated with the Chernobyl disaster. The market in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to growing population of baby boomers and high rate of nutritional deficiencies and imbalances among children in developing countries in these regions.

Key players operating in the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market are Janssen Global Services, LLC, Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC, Shire, Eli Lilly and Company, Purdue Pharma L.P., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Novartis AG.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request for Customization in Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=32177