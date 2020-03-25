Automotive Active Chassis Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2019 – 2027

Automotive active chassis system is an adaptive type vehicle chassis comprising adjustable damping controls to ensure smooth operation. Damping controls such as air suspension, stabilizer bar, and mechatronics regulate the roll and pitch of the vehicle. The active chassis system analyzes the oncoming road or track conditions and takes necessary actions to maintain vehicle control.

Automotive Active Chassis Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Schaeffler AG unveiled a new concept vehicle called “mover”. The concept vehicle features a compact wheel module called “intelligent corner module”, which combines drive and chassis. The intelligent corner module is said to provide high level of comfort to the occupants.

In 2017, the company established a new plant in Xiangtan, Hunan Province, China. The plant started production of chassis, transmission and engine in 2019.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Founded in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is a major supplier of automotive products to the OE and aftermarket. The company has expertise in control systems, dampers, and actuators to enhance vehicle safety, comfort, and stability. The company has 440 subsidiaries situated at 120 locations spread across 60 countries. It operates across the following major segments: Mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology.

Continental AG

Continental AG is a major supplier of chassis & safety systems to the OE. The company operates through various business verticals such as powertrain, chassis & safety, interior, tires and services. The company has a global presence and operates through several locations from Americas, Africa, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Established in 1915, ZF Friedrichshafen is a leading player in chassis and transmission technology and components. In 2015, the company developed ‘sMOTION’, a fully active chassis system built on the company’s continuous damping control technology to enhance the drive experience and improve vehicle stability. sMOTION involves use of four individual actuators on each wheel. The company operates through 230 locations in 40 countries globally.

Schaeffler AG

Shaeffler AG is a supplier of automotive and industrial components across the globe. It offers engine systems, chassis systems, transmission systems, under its automotive segment. Shaeffler AG operates through a network of manufacturing units, research and development facilities, and distribution companies situated in approximately 170 locations spread across more than 50 countries, worldwide

Automotive Active Chassis Market Dynamics

Rise in consumer demand for vehicle safety

The active chassis system contains individual actuators on each wheel, which enhance safety and control vehicle body movement effectively. Increasing demand for safety and competition among automakers to acquire higher safety rating is expected to boost the adoption of the automotive chassis system to develop safer cars

Autonomous and Semi-autonomous trends to drive the automotive active chassis market

Rising trend of autonomous and semi-autonomous driving is expected to propel the automotive active chassis system market, as these technologies necessitate the utilization of damping control and individual actuators

