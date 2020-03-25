Automotive Brake Booster Market with Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2019-2027

Automotive Brake Booster Market Introduction

The vehicle braking system is a crucial component of the safety equipment in a vehicle. The components in the braking system of a vehicle convert the force applied by the driver of the vehicle into the necessary braking effect in an ideal way, which ensures the safe and comfortable deceleration of the vehicle. Brake boosters are utilized by most modern vehicles, which include a vacuum aided brake system that significantly boosts the applied force.

An automotive brake booster is a black round-shaped canister incorporated at the back of the engine compartment. There are two type of automotive brake booster hydraulic brake booster and vacuum booster. A vacuum brake booster is a metal canister that encompasses a diaphragm and a valve. The hydraulic brake booster uses hydraulic pressure generated by the power steering pump to provide necessary power assistance in order to deploy the brakes.

Automotive Brake Booster Market – Competitive Landscape

The global automotive brake booster market is dominated by a few key players. These include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, HUAYU, Nissin Kogyo, DENSO CORPORATION, Dongguang Aowei, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Wanxiang, Zhejiang Jingke, Brembo SpA, BWI Group, CARDONE, FTE Automotive, Liuzhou Wuling, Continental AG, TRW Automotive, Carlisle Brake & Friction, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Robert Bosch GmbH

In 2017, Bosch had launched iBooster, a new electromagnetic, vacuum-independent brake booster. Modern driver assistance automobiles require much more efficient and advanced type of braking system. Robert Bosch GmbH has launched this new braking booster in order to meet the demand for an advanced braking system, which is suitable for hybrid as well as electric vehicles.

Increasing demand for vehicle safety system

Demand for automotive safety solutions in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles has been rising consistently in the last few years. Demand for safety is for both, people in the vehicle and pedestrians. The brake booster helps the braking system to take control over the speed of the vehicle in emergency situations and prevent accidents.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

An obvious danger of driving is the sudden appearance of an obstacle in front of the car. Certain situations where the obstacle is considerably close to the vehicle and the vehicle speed is high, renders the driver helpless to avoid a collision. In such a situation, the braking technology, which comprises the brake booster and autonomous emergency braking, helps decelerate the vehicle by sensing the presence of an obstacle.

Introduction of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles

An autonomous car is a self-driving car which can apply brakes automatically by means of various technologies and systems that employ actuators and sensors. A semi-autonomous car requires the intervention a human in order to drive it. Furthermore, braking is supported by human intervention. A self-driving car needs a significant and technologically advanced brake booster, as compared to that present in a semi-autonomous car.