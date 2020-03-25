Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market to Surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2025, TMR

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Lane Keep Assist System – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.” According to the report, the global automotive lane keep assist market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 15 % during the forecast period.

Rise in awareness about safety among vehicle owners is projected to boost the growth lane keep assist system market for automotive during the forecast period. Accidents triggered especially due to driver negligence or distraction causes damage to both the occupants of the vehicle and the vehicle. Lane keep assist is an active system, which aims to reduce the number of accidents by mitigating the effects of driver fatigue, inattention, or laxity. Rise in demand for passenger safety, increasing focus of governments of several nations to reduce road accidents, and increasing consumer preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems such as lane keep assist system are expected to boost the demand for lane keep assist system during the forecast period.

Personal safety and security is a key factor that is expected to drive the global lane keep assist system market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations have been laid down by the European Union, mentioning certain mandatory requirements to be followed regarding lane keep assist system (LKAS). As per these requirements, the lane keep assist system needs to be operational for vehicle speeds ranging between 72 km/hr. and 108 km/hr. The minimum radius of the road for the operation of the LKAS on a curved road is 250m and that for a straight road is 1000m. Increasing concerns about safety by government bodies are providing assistance to lane keep assist system.

Based on components, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment dominated the lane keep assist system market, by accounting for a prominent share, in terms of revenue. ECU is a major component of the lane keep assist system, which actuates the electric power assisted steering to steer the vehicle back within the lane, if the vehicle departs outside the lane. The ECU is responsible for the actions performed by the lane keep assist system.. Government emphasis on active safety systems for automobiles is boosting the lane keep assist system market with eminent components.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for a prominent share of the market owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles globally, primarily for local and intercity transport. In 2016, in terms of revenue, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the lane keep assist system market. Demand for lane keep assist system is expected to remain high owing to the higher number of accidents caused in this segment of vehicle. Decline in vehicle loan rate and awareness about advance safety features are providing lucrative opportunities to vehicle consumers to opt for vehicles with active safety systems.