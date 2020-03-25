Autonomous Trains Technology Market is set to Expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018-2025

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research“Autonomous Trains Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025. According to the report, the global autonomous trains market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Railway transportation is considered as a highly reliable mode of transport, as it is least affected by different weather conditions. Railway transport is the least polluting mode, as compared to all the modes of transportation and hence, governing bodies prefer it. Autonomous cars are trending in the market, which are proving to be effective in reducing the number of accidents and fatal injuries owing to the incorrect decisions taken by the driver. Autonomous trains run and operate their components autonomously, based on the surrounding conditions and the data gathered from different servers.

Currently, most autonomous trains functioning globally are only automatic; they are not completely autonomous. In these automatic trains, some operations such as train start stop, door operation, and emergency brakes function automatically under the surveillance of the train driver or attendant. Completely autonomous trains are unattended trains that function by themselves in coordination with data from servers and communication between trains running in parallel.

Railway transport is a well-managed mode of transport; however, the time required varies according to the traffic on the rail track. The number of train accidents has increased significantly in the last few years. In 2016, in Europe only, 1,787 train accidents occurred in which around 1,742 persons were killed or seriously injured. The numbers were 6% higher than that recorded in 2015. According to the International Union of Railways (UIC), in 2016, 52% of total train accidents were caused due to trespassing on railway infrastructure. 24% of accidents occurred at level crossings, and only 13% accidents were attributed to internal, technical, or organizational failure.

Governing bodies are focusing on enhancing the level of automation and deployment of advanced safety technologies such as CBTC (Communication Based Train Control), ERTMS (European Railway Traffic Management System), and PTC (Positive Train Control) owing to the significant increase in number of train accidents. This, in turn, is driving the autonomous trains market. Implementation of advanced technologies such as CBTC and ERTMS, allows real-time train management and route planning, operating staff information, on board component status, and communication between trains running in parallel. Train accidents can be avoided by integrating these data with the train control module.

Therefore, increased concern about passenger safety is driving the autonomous trains market. Demand for well-managed, punctual, and secure mode of transportation is increasing owing to rapid increase in urbanization and globalization. There has been a consistent rise in the number of passengers due to increased commutation for work. Additionally, trains being a time-saving and inexpensive mode of transport is fuelling the demand for autonomous trains, which effectively reduces the travelling time and ensures the safety of passengers boarding the train.