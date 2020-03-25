The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Avalanche Photodiode Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026” worldwide.

An avalanche photodiode (APDs) is a highly sensitive semiconductor electronic device that exploits the photoelectric effect to convert light into electricity. An Avalanche Photodiode (APD) offers higher sensitivity compared to a standard photodiode. The avalanche photodiodes are ideal for photon counting and extreme low-level light detection. These photodiodes are available in Silicon or InGaAs materials. These devices are ranges from 400 nm to 1100 nm. There are multiple configurations possible in the avalanche photodiode market which offers an extensive range of sensitivity and speed options.

Avalanche photodiodes are compact, robust, and lightweight as compared to Photomultiplier tubes. It requires very little or no cooling, which makes it ideal for applications requiring small space envelopes, durability, portability, or operation in harsh environments. Due to these substantial features, APDs are being used in different applications for multiple sectors such as industrial, aerospace & defense, commercial, telecommunication, healthcare, and some other industry sectors. This helps in fueling the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market during the forecast period. Some other factors driving the global avalanche photodiode market is the advantages offered by APDs over standard photodiode which includes Improved signal-to-noise ratio, higher quantum efficiency, greater linear response range, larger active detection area, insensitive to magnetic fields, cost-effective, easy installation, and many other significant features. Due to these features, the avalanche photodiodes are employed with major applications such as laser rangefinders, quantum sensing for azid-based control algorithms, long-range fiber-optic telecommunication, and positron emission tomography among others. These fields are flourishing nowadays, which is anticipated to create new opportunities for the avalanche photodiode market. Also, avalanche photodiodes are useful in applications where the noise of the amplifier is high, and this has resulted in increasing customer base from multiple industry verticals which are propelling the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market during the forecast period. However, the ADPs are not suitable for low bandwidth systems which are hampering the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market during the research study.

One of the major trends in global avalanche photodiode market includes employment of APDs in lightning detection and optical SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence). These are expected to become the upcoming major applications of avalanche photodiodes.

The global avalanche photodiode market can be segmented on the basis of material, application, end-use, and geography. Based on material, the global avalanche photodiode market can be segmented into Silicon Materials, Germanium Materials, InGaAs Materials, Gallium-Nitride, and others. On the basis of application, the global avalanche photodiode market can be categorized into missile warning systems, muzzle flash detection, wafer defect inspection, laser rangefinders, positron emission tomography (PET), particle physics and others. The end-user segment can be bifurcated into industrial, aerospace & defense, commercial, telecommunication, healthcare, and others. On the basis of geography, the global avalanche photodiode market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the leading players involved in global avalanche photodiode market include Edmund Optics Inc., SiFotonics, Excelitas Technologies Corp., First Sensor AG, OSI Optoelectronics, Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC, Luna, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Kyosemi Corporation among others.

