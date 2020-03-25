Bag in Box Machine Market Analysis, Opportunities and Trends by 2025

In modern times, the need for right design and structure of packaging is of up most importance, so as to protect the product and also provide convenience in product handling. Invention in cost efficient packaging machines has fueled the demand for one such packaging sub-segment that is the bag in box machine market. Basically, bag in box machine structure comprises of carton erector, filling bag and sealer. Traditionally, manual bag in box machine was used to pack plastic pouches, but with the availability of resources and technological advancement, the market is witnessing the supply of automatic and semi-automatic bag in box machines. Moreover, such machines provide the industrial user, the flexibility of producing customized bag in box.

One of the driving factors of the increasing growth in the bag in box machine is due to rise in demand for aseptic packaging in food and pharmaceutical industries. In the year 2016, aseptic packaging accounted for more than US $ 40 billion which is expected to have a year on year growth of 10% over the next half a decade, such factors are driving a huge chunk of demand for bag in box machine. Europe holds the dominant market share in the bag in box machine market which is further expected to dominate over the forecast period.

Bag in Box Machine Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of the bag in box machine are using component which is cost effective and ecofriendly which aids to increase the self-life of the product. Also, the invention of the aseptic bag in the box machine has rendered demand across pharmaceutical and food industry which provides contamination free from bacteria and viruses. In addition, automatic bag in box machine is tailored to meet the customized customer need which has created a robust growth in the regions of Europe and North America market.

On the flip side, the standard components used to manufacture bag in box machine are steel and aluminum, due to which regions such as North America and Europe have to incur a huge exporting cost to countries such as China, Japan, and India. On the other hand rising disposable income and growth in pharmaceutical and food industries in the regions of Asia- Pacific would likely create a significant increase in the bag in box machine market over the course of next half a decade. Overall the demand of bag in bag machine is expected to witness a stupendous CAGR growth over the projected period.