Industrial Non-woven Materials Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Industrial non-woven materials consist of crisscross, random, or parallel laid thermoplastic fibers that are bound together by using adhesives. They are used in a wide array of industries including automotive, textile, medical, and packaging for the purpose of insulation, filtration, and cushioning. They possess properties such as flame retardency, resistance to water and solvents, chemical and mechanical stability, stretch, softness, and strength.

Global Industrial Non-woven Materials Market: Overview

In terms of technology used, the global industrial non-woven materials market has been segmented into spun-laid, dry-laid, wet-laid, and others. The spun-laid technology segment can be sub-divided into spun-bound, spun-melt-spun, and melt-blown.

The dry-laid technology segment can be sub-segmented into needle-punched, spun-lace, thermal-bonded, air-laid, and carded. Based on material type, the industrial non-woven materials market has been segregated into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, nylon, polyurethane, and rayon. In terms of end-user industry, the industrial non-woven materials market has been classified into automotive, building & construction, manufacturing & industrial, electronics, insulation, footwear, personal care, packaging, and others. Automotive is the leading end-user industry segment of the industrial non-woven materials market. Industrial non-woven materials are employed in making interior and exterior parts of vehicles. They also contribute to light-weighting of the vehicle to improve fuel efficiency.

Global Industrial Non-woven Materials Market: Trends & Developments

Industrial non-woven materials are widely used in health care and medical sector for making disposable baby care and feminine health products. Growing population and awareness regarding health and hygiene would prove to be a driving factor for the industrial non-woven materials market in the near future. Another emerging application of industrial non-woven materials lies in geotextiles, which improve the durability of roads. The geotextiles segment currently holds a very low share of the industrial non-woven materials market. However, the segment has high growth potential, due to rising sophistication in the infrastructure development. Maintenance costs involved in the use of geotextiles are high. This proves to be a restraining factor for the geotextiles segment. Plastics is the raw material used for the manufacture of geotextiles, which is prone to price fluctuations. Also, stringent government regulations imposed on the manufacture of geotextiles are likely to hamper the demand for industrial non-woven materials market to a certain extent in the next few years.

Global Industrial Non-woven Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of industrial non-woven materials across the world. The industrial non-woven materials market in Europe and North America are estimated to witness growth at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Growth of medical and health care industries in these regions is a major driving factor for the industrial non-woven materials market in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the rapidly expanding industrial non-woven materials market during the forecast period, due to high demand for industrial non-woven materials market from various end-user industries in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively small industrial non-woven materials markets and are expected to witness moderate rise in the demand in the near future.

Global Industrial Non-woven Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial non-woven materials market are Freudenberg (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (the U.S.), DuPont (the U.S.), Ahlstrom (Finland), P.H. Glatfelter Company (the U.S.), TWE (Australia), Toray Industries (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Suominen Corporation (Finland), and Johns Manville (the U.S.).

