Urticaria Drugs Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Urticaria is a disease characterized by the development of hives, angioedema (swelling), or both at once. It affects about 20% of people at some point in their lives. Angioedema is a form of urticaria in which swelling is caused by edema in deeper dermal, cutaneous, and sub-mucosal tissue. There are two types of urticarial: short lived (acute) and long term (chronic). Chronic urticaria occurs daily for more than six weeks, whereas acute urticaria is present for less than six weeks. Urticaria occurs due to the release of inflammatory mediators such as bradykinin, histamine, kallikrin, and other vasoactive substances. According to World Allergy Organization data, up to 1.8% of the population is currently suffering from urticaria. Urticaria treatment starts with physical examination, followed by various histopathological tests. Non-sedating oral antihistamines are the first line of treatment for both acute and chronic urticaria due to their lack of anticholinergic and central nervous system effect. Tricyclic antidepressants such as doxepin, leukotrienes receptor antagonists, sulfonamide, and glucocorticoids are the second line of treatment for chronic urticaria. There is no specific test for the diagnosis of urticarial. However, a skin test is helpful to determine the substances responsible for the allergy. Blood tests are frequently conducted to diagnose the systematic illness that is the cause of histamine release.

Easy availability of generic medication and rise in awareness about hypersensitivity are projected to drive the global urticaria drugs market during the forecast period. Additionally, development of novel targeted therapies, such as omalizumab for the management of chronic urticarial, is anticipated to propel the global urticaria drugs market in the near future. However, a preference for other treatment options such as homeopathy is expected to restrain the global urticaria drugs market.

The global urticaria drugs market can be segmented based on disease, route of administration, drug, distribution channel, and region. In terms of disease, the global urticaria drugs market can be categorized into acute urticaria and chronic urticaria. Based on route of administration, the global urticaria drugs market can be classified into topical, oral, and injectable. In terms of drug, the global urticaria drugs market can be segmented into antihistaminics, anti-inflammatory medications, antidepressants, monoclonal antibodies, topical steroids, and immunosuppressants. Based on distribution channel, the global urticaria drugs market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on region, the global urticaria drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a prominent share of the global market in 2017 due to high prevalence of chronic urticaria. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, nearly 20% of people in the U.S. have chronic urticaria. Additionally, launching of novel therapies such as omalizumab and rise in awareness about allergies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to constitute a prominent market share of the global urticaria drugs market due to rise in prevalence of chronic urticaria and availability of new medications such as dapsone for urticaria treatment. The urticaria drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to a rise in emergence of skin disease and increase in research and development activities.

Key players operating in the global urticaria drugs market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Akorn, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Genentech, Inc.

