The report ” Bird Flu Treatment Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors, Future Scenario Up To 2026″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Bird flu is a viral infection caused by avian influenza A viruses in birds. The viruses that cause the disease in birds can mutate and spread to humans. Bird flu is named H or N depending on the protein found on the surface of the virus. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus causes zoonotic infection. Influenza virus A is categorized into types based on surface proteins hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase. Based on origin, the influenza A virus can be classified into avian influenza, swine influenza, and others types of animal influenza viruses. Avian influenza primarily spreads to people through direct contact with infected poultry. Human infections with avian influenza A virus were reported for first time in China. Since then, the virus has spread across the world and has resulted in over 1,500 reported human cases.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6704

According to statistics provided by the World Health Organization, from 2003 to 2013, there were 620 confirmed cases in humans, of which, 367 resulted in deaths in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East regions. The U.S. reported 200 confirmed cases of avian influenza at the end of 2015. The best way to prevent avian influenza A infection is to avoid the source of exposure whenever possible. People who work in the poultry industry are primarily affected by avian influenza A infections. It is advisable for people who work with poultry to follow biosecurity and infection control practices such as use of personal protective equipment. In addition to this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people who work with poultry should get an influenza vaccination every year. The avian influenza virus causes typical flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, runny nose, muscles ache, headache, and lower respiratory tract problem such as shortness of breath. Diagnosis of bird flu is done through auscultation (to detect abnormal breath sounds), chest Xray, and RT-PCR. Authorities such as the WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) are collaborating to assess the risk associated with bird flu. In April 2007, the FDA approved the first vaccine in the U.S. for the prevention of avian influenza or bird flu, which was manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

Rise in outbreaks of avian influenza in the poultry industry and awareness about diagnosis among infected patients are projected to drive the bird flu treatment market during the forecast period. However, resistance of the virus to existing anti-viral drugs is projected to restrain the bird flu treatment market in the coming years.

The global bird flu treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment, the global bird flu treatment market can be categorized into antibiotics, vaccines, antiviral agents, and immunoglobulins. The antiviral agents segment can be further divided into M2 ion channel blocker and neuraminidase inhibitor. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, institutional health centers, clinics, and online pharmacies.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6704

Based on region, the global bird flu treatment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global market from 2018 to 2026, due to favorable reimbursement scenario and rise in public awareness about the disease and its drugs. The bird flu treatment market in Asia Pacific and Africa is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the regions can be attributed to rise in outbreak of bird flu, increase in government initiatives to promote awareness about the disease, and rapidly developing health care infrastructure in the region.

Key players operating in the global bird flu treatment market are Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Forrest Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]