Cellophane Bags Market: Industry Quantitative and Qualitative Insights into Present and Future Development Prospects to 2027

Cellophane bags are manufactured from cellulose and hence is biodegradable. It has emerged as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics synthesized from petroleum. Cellophane has remarkable water vapor, gas and fragrance barrier. It is also oil and grease resistant. Due to this features cellophane bags have been used for packaging various products such as nuts, lollies, biscuits, candies, cakes, etc. It helps in maintaining product’s freshness, aesthetic value and aroma.

Cellophane bags besides being used for packaging bakery items are also finding increased application for packaging fresh and dried fruits and vegetables which ensures quality preservation of the product during shipping and logistics. The manufacturers are intended to produce cellophane bags in various shapes such as flat cellophane bags, gusseted cellophane bags, etc. that best suits various industrial applications.

The flat cellophane bags are mostly used for storing food items such as biscuits, cakes, etc. The square cellophane bags are used when the demand is for stacking products for storage and transportation. It enables the packed items to be stacked one over the other thereby enabling higher volume storage by occupying minimum space. Attributed by this industry as well as end user friendly features, the cellophane bags market is anticipated to witness a hike in terms of demand between 2017 and 2027.

Cellophane bags are used across several industrial verticals for packaging products such as nuts, biscuits, cakes, fruits and vegetables, stationery items like greeting cards, folders, etc. The features like oil and grease resistant, barrier property towards water vapor, gas and aroma and biodegradability are expected to contribute to its increasing demand and drive the market for cellophane bags over other packaging materials between 2017 and 2027. However, the conventional packaging materials such as paper and plastic wraps available at lower prices may challenge the cellophane bags market and act as restraints over the forecast period.