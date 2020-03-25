Ceramic Barbecues Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Ceramic barbecue is a cooking apparatus mostly used outdoors. Ceramic barbecues comes in various shapes and sizes, and are usually portable, and can be used during camping, picnics, and other outdoor activities. Ceramic barbecues are extensively utilized in households, hotels, and restaurants. The ceramic materials used in ceramic barbecues enable more efficient use of charcoal and retains heat for a long duration as compared to barbecues made of other materials.

Rising popularity of various outdoor activities during weekends and holidays is expected to boost the global ceramic barbecue market at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Major players in the market are introducing different types of ceramic barbecues in order to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. Convenience remains the primary need for consumers willing to purchase a ceramic barbecue. Change in lifestyle and rise in disposable income are also fuelling the ceramic barbecues market globally. Moreover, temperature control is a major feature driving the global ceramic barbecues market. Ceramic barbecues provide easy and precise temperature control, ranging from low smoking temperatures up to scorching hot temperatures. Moreover, demand for barbeque accessories such as skewers, grills, and other barbecue tools is increasing, which is further boosting the ceramic barbecues market. Increase in demand for barbecue accessories is attributed to the willingness of consumers to customize their experience. This is likely to drive the ceramic barbecues market during the forecast period.

Availability of a large number of substitute products and high cost of ceramic barbecues are hampering the ceramic barbecues market. Ceramic barbecues are often considerably expensive, as compared to their metal counterparts.

The global ceramic barbecues market can be segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into charcoal barbecues, gas barbecues, and electric barbecues. Charcoal ceramic barbecues are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the distinct flavor they add to the food. A charcoal barbecue requires sufficient place, similar to that required by gas barbecues; however, they are highly cost-effective as compared to gas ceramic barbecues.

Furthermore, gas and electric ceramic barbecues are gaining popularity in the ceramic barbecues market owing to the true hardwood flavor they lend to the food. Based on application, the global ceramic barbecues market can be classified into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online and offline channels. The offline channels segment can be further sub-segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, convenience store, and others.

In terms of geography, the global market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounts for a major share of the global ceramic barbecues market, due to an increase in the spending capacity of the population in Canada and the U.S. Furthermore, the ceramic barbecues market is well-developed in Middle East & Africa, primarily due to the expansion of the hospitality industry in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

The global ceramic barbecues market is expected to become more competitive in the near future, owing to innovations, product development, product pricing, and collaborations. Moreover, the entry of new vendors is expected to intensify the competitive environment among players operating in the ceramic barbecues market in the near future. Prominent players are likely to keep a strong hold on the market during the forecast period. Key players operating in the ceramic barbecues market include Primo, Nantong Vision Grills, Big Green Egg, Kamado Grill, Wuxi Juxing Oven, and AUPLEX. A large number of regional manufacturers also manufacture ceramic barbecues, making the ceramic barbecues market highly fragmented in nature.