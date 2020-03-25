Cervical Dystonia Market Analysis with Global Growing Industry Key Players – Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals,Revance Therapeutics,Solstice Neurosciences LLC

Cervical dystonia is a painful condition, wherein neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing the head to twist and turn to one side. The disorder causes abnormal movement of the neck and head, resulting into their awkward position. Severe cervical dystonia causes the head to uncontrollably tilt backward or forward. The disorder can occur at any age, most often in middle aged people, and it can sometimes resolve on its own without any treatment. Cervical dystonia can be hereditary and caused due to neurological disorder, or it can be triggered by physical trauma. Inherited cervical dystonia occurs in conjunction with early-onset generalized dystonia associated with the DYT1 gene.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cervical-dystonia-market.html

Rise in investments by private players in the pharmaceutical industry and significant increase in R&D of novel therapeutic alternatives are expected to propel the global cervical dystonia market during the forecast period. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. initiated phase II study of its molecule RT002 for the treatment of cervical dystonia in 2016. The drug is expected to be introduced in the market in the near future. However, lack of awareness about the appropriate therapeutic options for cervical dystonia in emerging countries is projected to restrain the global cervical dystonia market by 2026.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46356

The global cervical dystonia market can be segmented based on disease type, treatment type, and end-user. In terms of disease type, the global market can be classified into retrocollis, torticollis, laterocollis, and others. The torticollis segment captured the largest market share in 2017, attributed to high incidence rate as compared to other disease types. The segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population and improved therapies for neurological disorders. Based on treatment type, the global cervical dystonia market can be categorized into oral, intravenous, surgical, and others. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to preference for Botulinum toxin, a paralyzing agent for the treatment of cervical dystonia for its high potency & efficacy for involuntary neck twist. The segment is expected to continue to lead the market from 2018 to 2026. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, physician offices, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017 due to the availability of well-qualified health care professionals in hospitals, emergence of multispecialty hospitals in developing countries, and rise in usage of novel neurological therapies such as deep brain stimulation and surgeries for cervical dystonia. However, the clinics and physician offices segments are expected to expand at high CAGRs from 2018 to 2026, owing to rapid growth of the health care sector across the globe.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46356

Geographically, the global cervical dystonia market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, attributed to the strategic presence of key pharmaceutical manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. Increase in investments by private players in the health care sector in Europe, and improved reimbursement policies are expected to propel the market in the region between 2018 and 2026. However, increase in geriatric population in China and Japan, and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical sector in India are likely to augment the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global cervical dystonia market include Allergan, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences LLC, Addex Therapeutics, US Worldmeds, LLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Medytox, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/