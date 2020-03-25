Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate Market Nextgen Technological Advancements | 2026

Cetearyl is a waxy crystalline alcohol, which is obtained by the saponification of spermaceti or the hydrogenation of palmitic acid. It is used especially in the preparation of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and detergents. Cetearyl is a mixture of fatty alcohols, predominantly consisting of cetyl and stearyl alcohols. It is also utilized as an emulsion stabilizer, foam boosting surfactant, and opacifying agent. Ethyl hexanoate is found in alcoholic beverages, fruits, clove buds, corn oil, and milk. It is employed in perfumes and as a fruit flavoring agents. Ethyl hexanoate is an ester that is obtained through the condensation of hexanoic acid and ethanol and has a pleasant pineapple smell. Cetearyl ethylhexanoate is an oily liquid used to manufacture a wide variety of cosmetics and personal care products. Cetearyl ethylhexanoate is formerly known as cetearyl octanoate for ingredient declaration on product labels.

Cetearyl ethylhexanoate is an ester of cetearyl alcohol and octanoic acid and is produced in the form of pale yellow wax or liquid. It is used as skin lubricant, emollient, and thickening agent in cosmetic formulations. Rising demand for cetearyl ethylhexanoate from the personal care and cosmetic industry is projected to drive the global market during the forecast period. However, side effects such as skin irritation is likely to hamper the global cetearyl ethylhexanoate market during the forecast period.Based on application, the cetearyl ethylhexanoate market can be segmented into cosmetics, personal care products, and others. It lubricates the surface of the skin and hair by removing dry patches and flakes and thus, giving the skin a soft and smooth look. Cetearyl ethylhexanoate improves spreadability of the cosmetic and personal care products and imparts water-repelling properties. Furthermore, it is used as a substitute to spermaceti wax, which is derived from whales. Cetearyl ethylhexanoate is used in various cosmetics products such as foundations, facial moisturizers, lipsticks, lip glosses, lip/eye liners, conditioners, and anti-aging treatments.

Based on region, the global cetearyl ethylhexanoate market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market due to changing lifestyle and high demand for cetearyl ethylhexanoate from developing economies in the region. The cetearyl ethylhexanoate market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The cetearyl ethylhexanoate market in Europe is projected to expand at a substantial pace from 2018 to 2026 due to the increasing demand for cetearyl ethylhexanoate from the cosmetics industry in the regions. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for a significant share of the global cetearyl ethylhexanoate market by the end of the forecast period owing to the growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry in these regions.

Major players operating in the global cetearyl ethylhexanoate market include BASF SE, Acme-Hardesty Company, UL LLC, Kao Corporation, American International Chemical, LLC. Lubrizol Corporation, ALZO International Inc., and Redox Pty Ltd. Manufacturers are engaged in strategies such as agreements and capacity expansions to maintain a strong foothold in the cetearyl ethylhexanoate market and cater to the rising demand from consumers.