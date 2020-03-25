Chipless RFID Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2016-2024

Chipless RFID Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 2024, a new report by Persistence Market Research offers insights into the various factors driving the popularity of RFID technology in five regions across the globe. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. This market study provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on component type and industry type using chipless RFID components across different regions globally. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. While analyzing market data, Persistence Market Research analysts have not only examined the historical trends defining the market but have also conducted a statistical analysis of the global chipless RFID market.

Major countries GDP analysis and GVA analysis has also been included in this report. By value and production and supply analyses, the global chipless RFID market report provides data on the global production of chipless RFID along with capacity utilization and pricing structure of chipless RFID across the different regional markets around the globe. The report quantifies the market value and market volume share of various segments of the global chipless RFID market across the studied regional markets, thereby performing a comprehensive production analysis of the global chipless RFID market across all levels.

In-depth assessment of capabilities and detailed profiles of key market competitors are included within the scope of the report

The report on the global chipless RFID market includes a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the chipless RFID portfolio and key differentiators. This section has been designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global chipless RFID supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of key providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global chipless RFID market.

Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The scope of the global chipless RFID report is limited to RFID tags, readers, and middleware, excluding printers, inks, and other technology.

– Economic fluctuations have been considered while forecasting market numbers

– Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers

– Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category

– Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers

Global Chipless RFID Market Segmentation

By Component Type

– RFID Tags

– RFID Readers

– RFID Middleware

By Industry Type

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Logistics and Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Aerospace and Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Asia Pacific

– Europe

– Middle East and Africa

Report structure

This report evaluates the present scenario and future growth prospects of the chipless RFID market across various regions globally for the period 2016 2024. The analysts have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months. Chipless RFID has the ability to provide new applications to retail, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and other sectors, which are restricted by deployment and management of data recorded in thousands of tags. So, integration of cloud-based applications with chipless RFID technology can help in providing central management without increasing deployment costs and can create new growth opportunities in the chipless RFID market. In order to offer an accurate market forecast, the analysts have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global chipless RFID market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, the outcome has been triangulated on the basis of different types of analyses based on technology trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global chipless RFID market.

As previously highlighted, the global chipless RFID market is split into a number of segments. All segments based on component type and industry and across different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global chipless RFID market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments by absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global chipless RFID market.

Company Profiles

– Zebra Technologies Corporation

– Xerox Corporation

– Thin Film Electronics ASA

– Spectra Systems

– Smiths Detection

– Tag Sense Inc.

– Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l.

– Molex Inc.

– Others

