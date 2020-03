Chromoendoscopy Agents Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.4% From 2018 to 2026

Chromoendoscopy Agents Market: Overview

This report on the global chromoendoscopy agents market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary researches. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global chromoendoscopy agents market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the chromoendoscopy agents market. The report includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global chromoendoscopy agents market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global chromoendoscopy agents market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, expanding applications of chromoendoscopy agents, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Chromoendoscopy Agents Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global chromoendoscopy agents market has been segmented into absorptive agents, contrast agents, and reactive agents. In terms of application, the global market has been classified into esophageal, gastric, and colorectal. Based on end-user, the global chromoendoscopy agents market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Global Chromoendoscopy Agents Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global chromoendoscopy agents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further divided into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global chromoendoscopy agents market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Provepharm Life Solutions, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., HISTALIM, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.

The global chromoendoscopy agents market has been segmented as follows:

Global Chromoendoscopy Agents Market, by Product Type