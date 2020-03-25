Cider Ferments Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2027

Cider is naturally available liquid beverage which is produced from the pressing of the fine ground fruits like apple and pears. In control conditions, it undergoes into a natural fermentation process, which yields alcoholic juice. Cider ferments are used in the fermentation of cider, a process in which yeasts convert the apple sugar into ethyl alcohol and carbon dioxide. Cider ferments provide the basis for high-quality cider and cider mixes. The End-user for the cider ferments is growing in the global beverage market. European and American market has the largest consumption of cider. Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa are not well aware but are adopting for the developing economy. The Cider ferments market is concentrated due to the presence of the key vendors Doehler, White Lab, and Wyeast lab. Global players like Molson Coors, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Agrial and others are acquiring cider companies like Aspall, Seattle Cider Company to enter in cider market, leading to a rise in demand for the cider ferments in the market. Companies producing cider ferments are investing in new cider ferments in order to increase the new application of cider ferments and introducing new additive in food ingredients. The High willingness of the consumer to pay more for the drinks containing organic cider ferments is the primary reason for the market to become cost intensive. The global key players in the cider ferments market are concentrating more on the awareness and competitive pricing aspect of the market in order to flourish and facilitates the future growth of the cider ferments market.

Preference by the end-user to organic yeast over conventional yeast has led to the development of innovation in cider ferments. Rising awareness of the health benefits associated with the consumption of the fermented drinks that contain microorganisms like yeast and bacteria’s has driven the demand for the cider ferments. Fruit base spirit demand is rising in the beverage market leading to key players in the beverage market to focus on cider ferments market for the production of cider. Cider companies are branding themselves as a healthier alternative for beer made from apple and free from gluten has made an impact in the cider market. Leading to indirect demand for the organic cider ferments. Global consumption for cider has increased in recent years due to the increase in disposable income of consumers, weekend culture, high preference of cider by youngsters and women’s because of its sweet taste, the rise in preference for low alcoholic beverages. This has increased the demand for cider ferments globally. Unavailability of required raw material for producing and sustaining different types of ferments may hamper the growth of the cider ferments in the market.

Global demand for cider ferments is increasing in developing countries like Asian-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa which accounts for a lucrative opportunity for market expansion. There is an opportunity for a new product offering for the consumer in the cider ferments. This can be done by, identification of new non-toxic and eco-friendly cider ferments and increasing the industrial production of cider ferments in order to satisfy the demand. Diversification in product range from traditional to modern cider mixes can be done to introduce new flavors like herbs, blossoms, and red berries. The high-profit margin has attracted and created a great opportunity for the small and medium-size industries to enter in cider ferments market. The Shift of consumer’s preference from mainstream beer towards crafted cider in European and American region has provided the opportunity for the cider ferment market in that region.

