Contract Dose Manufacturing Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2027

Contract dose manufacturing refers to the outsourcing of production activities to the third party manufacturers. These third party manufacturers are called as contract manufacturing organizations. These CMOs manufacture products bases on the chemical formula provided by companies. Over the past few years, contract dose manufacturing has become an integral part of the pharmaceutical sector.

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factor that is driving the growth of contract dose manufacturing market is increasing financial pressure on companies and cost cutting measures taken by them. Other factors driving growth in this market are patent expiration of the some of the major therapeutic brands, increasing demand for generic drugs and adoption of novel manufacturing technologies. Major challenges faced by contract dose manufacturing companies are increasing competition in the market, threat of the acquisition of small contract dose manufacturing companies by big players.

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

The global contract dose manufacturing market can be segmented on the basis of dosage form, product class, end user, and region.

On the basis of dosage form global contract dose manufacturing market can be segmented as:

Solid Dosage Form

Liquid Dosage Form

Topical

On the basis of product class global contract dose manufacturing market can be segmented into:

Branded Drugs

Branded Generic Drugs

Unbranded Generic Drugs

On the basis of end users global contract dose manufacturing market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market: Overview

Over the past few years contract dose manufacturing market has grown significantly and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Increasing financial pressure and need to fulfill the growing demand of pharmaceutical drugs has facilitated the companies to outsource the manufacturing to the CMOs. As CMOs now offering the services from product design to discovery to packaging contract dose manufacturing market is expected to show exponential growth. Increase competition and decreasing profit have forced companies to move to the contract dose manufacturing and getting their manufacturing outsourced. Contract dose manufacturing allows companies to add technical resources without increasing their overhead cost. Focus of the companies on reducing the lead time and cost cutting measures is a factor contributing to the growth of contract dose manufacturing market. Solid dosage form segment is the biggest contributor to the contract dose manufacturing market and also expected to remain the highest revenue generating segment over the forecast period. Branded and unbranded generic segment is expected to be fastest and highest revenue generating due to expiration of patents of some of the biggest therapeutic brands. Pharmaceutical companies are the biggest contributor to the revenue of contract dose manufacturing organizations, but biopharmaceutical companies are expected to be fastest growing segment due owning to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products.

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global contract dose manufacturing market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive and highest revenue generating market for the contract dose manufacturers due to the presence of the some of the biggest market players. US is biggest pharmaceutical market followed by which is Europe and Japan. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing contract dose manufacturing market especially India and China due to low cost manufacturing and better manufacturing facilities. A large no of companies are getting FDA and EMA approval for manufacturing in these countries and companies are acquiring pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies all over the world to enhance their presence in the market.

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global contract dose manufacturing market are Patheon, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Evonik Industries, Piramal Enterprises Limited and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. Major focus of the contract dose manufacturing companies is on establishing their manufacturing units in the emerging market and low cost countries.

