Convective and Fluid Warmers Market Key Players’ Profile and Industry Analysis to 2026 – Smiths Medical,Zoll Medical Corporation

Hypothermia is a medical emergency when a patient starts to lose body heat at a rapid pace due to surgery, labor and delivery, dialysis, etc. Convective and fluid warmers are used to control the body temperature of the patient. Convective warmers mainly include warming devices, blankets and accessories (such as gowns, pads, etc.) and Recruits up to 64% of the patient body. Usually, convective warmers work through three modalities, viz. forced air-warming gowns, underbody forced air blankets, and over the body forced air blankets. The commercially available convective warmers are facilitated with low risk of water leaks, and infection. Fluid warmers control the required temperature of fluids and reduce the risk of surgical site infections.

The global convective and fluid warmers market is primarily driven by rising cases of surgeries, diagnosis and treatment cases of chronic diseases, development of health care infrastructure, and favorable health care reimbursement policies. However, stringent regulatory landscape and regional intellectual property rights (IPR) laws are likely to restrain the growth of the global convective and fluid warmers market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rising number of mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements are expected to provide growth opportunities to the global convective and fluid warmers market during the forecast period.

In terms of device type, the global convective and fluid warmers market can be segmented into convective warming devices and fluid warming devices. Based on convective warming device, the market can be classified into instruments and blankets and accessories (gowns and pads). By fluid warming device, the market can be categorized into instruments and accessories. In terms of application, the convective and fluid warmers market can be divided into surgeries, home care, physiotherapy, and newborn care. Based on surgery, the market can be segmented into gynecological, abdominal, orthopedic, plastic, and others. By end-user, the global convective and fluid warmers market can be divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, independent clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global convective and fluid warmers market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America constituted the leading share of the convective and fluid warmers market in 2017, owing to robust medical infrastructure, favorable medical reimbursement schemes, and high diagnosis and treatment rate of chronic diseases. Europe held the second leading share of the convective and fluid warmers market in 2017. The market in Europe is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population in Europe, technological advancements, presence of leading companies in Europe, and robust medical infrastructure and reimbursement schemes in Western Europe are likely to propel the growth of the convective and fluid warmers market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the third dominant share of the convective and fluid warmers market in 2017. However, the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the large population base, high adoption of emerging medical technologies, presence of large as well as small scale companies in the region, and rise in research activities among academic organizations. Lack of availability of products, high cost, limited presence of key market players are anticipated to hamper the growth of the convective and fluid warmers market in Latin America and the Middle East during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global convective and fluid warmers market are Smiths Medical, Inc, Zoll Medical Corporation, 3M, Geratherm Medical AG, Stryker, Medtronic, Adroit Medical System, Attune Medical, GE Healthcare, ELLTEC Co., Ltd., GETZ Healthcare, Thermal International, The 37, Vyaire Medical, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited, among others.

