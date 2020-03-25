Die Cut Lids Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Packaging besides providing the primary source of protection have also become a medium for attracting consumers. Die cut lids are packaging solutions with attractive printing and embossing for products such as milk, curd, yoghurt, juices, etc. that are packed in cups and hence requires a lid. The die cut lids can be applied on PP, PET, glass, ceramic cups and bottles in order to preserve the product. Due to this wide range of applicability, the market for die cut lids is expected to gain traction between 2017 and 2027. The die cut lids are made from paper, plastic and aluminium foils. The use of this materials make it easy for disposal. The major demand for die cut lids is anticipated from food and beverage industry which uses cups and boxes for packaging thereby creating opportunities for die cut lids. The manufacturers produce die cut lids in various shapes and sizes that best suits the demand.

Die cut lids market – Dynamics

Over the past few decades, the food and beverage industry have shown a continuous growth across the globe translating into increasing demand for allied products like die cut lids throughout the forecast period. Die cut lids besides providing primary protection to the food is also consumer friendly when it comes to opening of the packaged food. The die cut lids are designed in a way that they are easily pulled off adding to the user friendly nature of the product aiding to its globally increasing demand. One of the several factors that is expected to drive the die cut lid market includes its applicability on various packages made of polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, glass, ceramic, etc. This characteristic feature has encouraged the food and beverage industry to make use of the die cut lid in their packaging solution resulting in increasing demand of the die cut lids thereby creating more opportunities for the die cut market over the forecast period.

Die cut lids market – Segmentation

The Die cut lids market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of material type, Die cut lids market is segmented into:

Paper

Plastic

PET

Metals

Aluminium

On the basis of product type, Die cut lids market is segmented into:

Printed

Non-printed

Embossed

Unembossed

On the basis of application, Die cut lids market is segmented into:

Food

Cream

Custard

Milk

Yoghurt

Cheese & Sour cream

Margarine & Butter

Sauces & Dips

Others

Beverage

Juices

Flavored drinks

Energy drinks

Others

Die cut lids market – Region wise outlook

The global die cut lids marketis segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific with the two emerging economies, India and China is anticipated to dominate the die cut lids market. Over the past few decades, India and China have shown a concentrated growth in food and beverage industry translating into increasing demand for the die cut lids in these regions throughout the forecast period. North America is expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand for the die cut lids between 2017 and 2027 owing to its established economy. Latin America is expected to witness relatively slower growth in die cut lids market between 2017 and 2027 owing to its g stagnant economy. However, European countries and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the market of die cut lids throughout the forecast period due to the prevailing relatively stagnant economy in these regions.

Die cut lids market – Key Players

The key players in the die cut lids market include Quantum Packaging Limited, Winpak, Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Amcor Limited, Watershed packaging Ltd, Swan Packaging, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.,

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

