Digital Pen Market: Developments, Growth and 2017 – 2027 Forecast Research Study

Digital Pens are pen like structure that help in writing digitally. These pens usually comes with USB which means universal serial bus which helps in cradling the handwritten notes to a personal computers or laptops. These pens requires digital papers, which can look like sticky note or a traditional pad. Digital pens are also called electronic pens because of its nature of capturing handwritten notes digitally. These are at a greater extent bigger that the normal pens but looks like traditional pens.

Digital pens have inbuilt scanners which helps in capturing notes. Also these pens have character recognition software that are specially designed to understand, recognize notes and drawings. There are different types of digital pens that are used based on the operating systems inbuilt in them. Android based digital pens have a wider user base which is followed by windows operating systems. Digital pens are packed with electronic circuits, and Bluetooth. The digital pens have ink refills which leave ink trails on the page and infrared LED detects it. These words written in the special paper are detected by the light detector and the microchip saves the images and the Bluetooth transmits the data to computers or the laptops.

The Global Digital Pen Market is driven by increase in the use of digital pens in art and designing works has been a major trend across the globe. Technological advancements with advanced features of digital pens has mainly driven the market. Digital pens are replacing the use of pens and papers instead computer are used to track the data. By this the sensitive data can be stored on computers or laptops by not losing it and security of the document can be maintained due to which the global Digital pen market is driven over the decade.

Also usage of smart phone devices is driving the global Digital pen market. The cost of the Digital Pens are higher than that of traditional pens which is the main restraining factor for the global digital pen market. Sometimes these pens cannot download handwritten notes which can hamper the entire document which is drawback for this market. This pen needs to be charged at definite interval and is not preferred to be used for long hours writing which has been major hump for the Global digital pen market.

The Global Digital Pen Market is divided into seven regions namely North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the Global Digital pen market. Europe is on the list of second for this market because of the rapid innovations happening in electronic industry.

However, Asia Pacific excluding Japan shows a decent growth over the forecast. China, since it’s a manufacturing hub of electronics signifies growth for APEJ. Middle East and Africa has a lesser market share in the Global Digital pen market.