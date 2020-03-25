Noise Dose Meter Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2026

The phase of an employee staying at one place for their entire working shift is left far behind. Increased mechanization in the recent years has given rise to several changes in industrial work environment. With completely mechanized production lines, employees may now supervise several automated machines. This means that they now move around from area to area resulting in much more intense and varied exposure to noise. A standard sound level meter measures noise levels at each location and finds out how long the worker stays at each place, and then calculates the overall exposure. Therefore, in a modern workplace, monitoring of noise exposure with a sound level meter is no more considered a suitable option.

Noise Dose meter comprises of a microphone on a cable that can be clipped to a collar or lapel. The microphone cable is passed to the unit from under the clothing to the worker’s pocket or his belt. Noise dose meter measures and stores sound pressure levels. These sound pressure measurements are integrated to offer a cumulative noise-exposure reading for a given period of time. Thus, they provide the user with parameters such as, time-weighted average, sound exposure level, noise dose as well as peak, maximum, and minimum sound pressure levels. The dosimeter can then be started at the beginning of the shift. If it runs until the end of the working day, then the noise dose can be directly read from the instrument or downloaded without the need for calculations.

Increased mechanization which is resulting in highly mobile workers and varying noise exposure level is the prime factor facilitating the growth of noise dose meter market. Also, with innovations in digital technology, the device is becoming smaller and lighter to be worn without any microphone cables. Furthermore, stringent government regulations for noise monitoring in today’s modern working environment is another major factor driving the growth of noise dose meter market across the world.

The noise dose meter market can be classified on the basis of type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the noise dose meter market can be segmented into free-field and on-body. Based on end-use industry, the noise dose meter market can be segmented into aerospace and defense, oil and gas, construction, process industries, and manufacturing industries.

Based on geography, the noise dose meter market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America and Europe are expected to be two highly attractive regions for the global noise dose meter market owing to supportive workplace noise regulations in various industries including manufacturing and construction among others, in both the regions. For example, OSHA (5dB), MSHA, AICHE and ACGIH are the standards set by government for noise control at workplace across North America. Similarly, European ISO (3dB) for Noise at Work measurements standards also focus on noise control over permissible exposure level in Europe.

Prominent players operating in the noise dose meter market include Brüel & Kjaer GmbH, KIMO Industrie Elektronik GmbH, Cirrus Research PLC., 3M Company, SVANTEK SP. Z O.O., Casella Inc., ACOEM Group, Larson Davis, Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, and CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU.

