Dry Heat Therapy Market Expected To Witness High Growth Over The Forecast Period 2024 According To New Research Report

Heat therapy, also known as thermotherapy, is the use of heat for pain relief. Heat therapy is beneficial and ideal for various problems such as stiff muscles and chronic back pain. Heat has an effect on the phenomenon called trigger points which helps in relaxing the muscles. Heat opens up the blood vessels which increases oxygen, blood flow, and supply of nutrients, thereby reducing joint and muscle pain. Heat therapy is primarily categorized into dry heat therapy and moist heat therapy.

Dry heat therapy is preferred over many other invasive procedures for pain relief. Dry heat therapy is also used as a supplement for many pain therapy treatments. It improves flexibility of tendons and ligaments, and it reduces muscle spasms and also alleviates pain.

Increase in the number of spinal cord injuries is one of the factors driving the growth of the global dry heat therapy market. Patients prefer non-invasive pain management therapies which has increased demand for dry heat therapy. Furthermore, favorable regulations by government, increase in the number of sports injuries, growing unhealthy lifestyle, and rise in geriatric population are the factors likely to propel the growth of the global dry heat therapy market during the forecast period. According to the WHO, prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, and dementia is expected to increase due to rising geriatric population. These disorders are accompanied with loss of motor functions of the human body. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the global dry heat therapy market. Increasing prices of dry heat therapy products is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global dry heat therapy market from 2016 to 2024.

The global dry heat therapy market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global dry heat therapy market is divided into musculoskeletal, neurology, and others. The musculoskeletal segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market driven by increasing incidence of injuries and pain in muscles, ligaments, and tendons. The neurology segment is expected to witness strong growth from 2016 to 2024 attributed to increase in cases of neurodegenerative disorders. Based on end-user, the global dry heat therapy market has been segmented into hospitals, physiotherapy centers, home health care, and others. Hospitals held the largest share of the global dry heat therapy market led by rising incidence of accidents and injuries. Gradual shift toward home health care in developed countries is a significant factor for the growth of the home based healthcare segment the global dry heat therapy market in the forecast period.

Geographically, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Large shares of these regions is attributed to factors such as increase in awareness about personal and public health care, high standard of living, and economic growth. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a faster rate due to factors such as rising patient awareness, economic development, improving health care infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population.

Key players operating in the global dry heat therapy market are Accuscience Ireland Ltd., 3M, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Mentholatum, THERA°PEARL LLC, AVACEN Medical, DJO Global, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., Isokinetics, Inc., and EMS Physio Ltd., among others. In order to maintain a significant position in the global dry heat therapy market, companies are approaching strategies such as developing advanced dry heat therapy products that are highly effective and efficient, new launches, and mergers. For example, AVACEN Medical was issued a patent in 2014 for an apparatus which claims to have the features for dry heat therapy.

