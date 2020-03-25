Ethernet Test Equipment Market Size, Technology, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast 2026

Ethernet is a networking technology employed to connect various computing devices such as printers, servers, others, and computers. Across the globe, 10/100 Mbps Ethernet power over ninety percent of the world LAN connection technology are using. With the beginning of gigabit data rates in the already popular Ethernet network protocol, Ethernet test equipment market is anticipated to experience extraordinary growth in coming years. This is due to increasingly used to solve and test network connectivity problems and Ethernet test equipment provides high network performance. Also, Ethernet test equipment includes link integrity and verifying signal at 10/100/1GbE over fiber or copper. Ethernet is essential for both WAN and LAN connectivity, providing an all simplifying network management and Ethernet infrastructure. In addition, proper characterization and testing are required to examine the vast amount of data transported reach their appropriate destination. In addition, various Gigabit Ethernet application which includes MAN backbone and access technology, providing high internet connection, interconnecting LANs and SAN server interconnect require more extensive Ethernet testing for increasing the efficiency and operation. This factor is expected to increase the demand and usages of this test equipment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Ethernet test equipment market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to increasing the usage among various information and telecommunication industry who are replacing their traditional test equipment solutions and installing this product to enhance their production efficiency.

Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Ethernet test equipment may either be used to monitor the performance or to test the speed of data of Wide Area Network (WAN) or Local Area Network (LAN). The global Ethernet test equipment market has been segmented on the basis of testing, product, and geography. On the basis of testing, this product market has been bifurcated into installation and commissioning situation and maintenance and troubleshooting application. Owing to increase demand for this product to monitor the network and observe the nature of the traffic, maintenance and troubleshooting application held the highest market share among another testing segment. Ethernet test equipment is very effective during the installation of the gigabit network configuration.

This, in turn, is expected to create a better opportunity for this product market during the forecast period. On the basis of product, global Ethernet test equipment market has been bifurcated into 10 GbE, 1GbE, and 40 GbE above. 10 GbE accounted for the major share among others product segments. Moreover, the need for operational expenses and reduce capital for various internet services providers is identified as one of the prime factors for the demand of Ethernet test equipment market. Ethernet is used to connect local area network to and wireless area network and metropolitan area network that helps in lowering operational expenses for service providers. Various telecommunication operator is now focusing on installation and investing for this technology to maintain their smooth problem-free service and to keep track of any ongoing discrepancies in their network connections. This in factor is anticipated to create a massive demand for this product during the forecast period from 2018-2026. Ethernet test equipment offers various advantages which include actionable analytics and real-time remote monitoring. Additionally, Ethernet test equipment systems act as multipliers that allow the administration to improve their equipment and building control. This, in turn, is reducing the operation cost for the organizations. However, lack of technical knowledge about this product across the globe is hindering the growth of Ethernet test equipment market.

Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

Geographically, the global Ethernet test equipment market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle- East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Various telecommunication operators in North America are installing this product in their organizations in a bid to meet different customer expectations. In terms of revenue, North America held the dominant market share in the Ethernet test equipment. The Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for Ethernet test equipment as vendors are continuously expanding their business in this region.

Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Key Players

The major companies operating in the global Ethernet test equipment market EXFO (Canada), Viavi Solutions (The U.S), Spirent Communications (The U.K), Ixia (The U.S), Keysight Technologies (The U.S), Fluke Corporation (The U.S), Tektronix (The U.S), LeCroy Corporation (The U.S)Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation (Japan) and Anritsu (Japan) among others.

