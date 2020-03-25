Femtosecond Fiber Lasers Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

A fiber laser is a laser in which the active medium is made up of an optical fiber which is doped with special rare-earth components such as ytterbium, erbium, dysprosium, neodymium, thulium, holmium and praseodymium. The huge bandwidth and effectiveness of these components allows the production of moderately cheap, rugged, and compact fiber lasers with fiber-coupled yield that has a variety of applications such as nonlinear imaging and microscopy, tissue ablation and micro and nano surgery, among others. Fiber offers an extraordinary surface-to-volume ratio. Initially fiber lasers were limited to continuous-wave (CW), single-mode operation, and low-power fiber lasers. However, they have been renovated over 30 years into multimode- and single varieties with ultraviolet to far-infrared wavelengths that show high power level, adjustable repetition rate, and—possibly most meaningfully—femtosecond pulse durations. Femtosecond to a second is same as a second to 31.71 million years.

In Semiconductor Saturable Absorber Mirrors (SESAMs) semiconductor wells are developed on semiconductor Bragg reflectors. These are successfully used to fabricate femtosecond fiber lasers. Usually, these lasers operate at around the wavelengths of 1.0μm and 1.5 μm wavelengths. Stable soliton pulse generation self-starting mode locking are demonstrated in an erbium (Er)-doped fiber laserwith a graphene saturable absorber. These are some of the femtosecond fiber laser structural designs being produced by commercial laser manufacturers around the globe to take care of industrial applications.These enhanced functionalities will drive the overall femtosecond fiber lasers market in the coming years.

Lower cost of ownership, eco-friendly technology and high beam quality will fuel the femtosecond fiber lasers market during the forecast period. The growing trend of green engineering and rise in apprehension of manufacturers concerning the influence of their products on environment, through numerous industries has made these lasers a smart choice for marking and cutting applications. Simple to automate and energy proficient fiber lasers are gradually substituting the traditional means used for marking machines, such as ink based printing and chemical etching.

The global Femtosecond Fiber Lasers market can be segmented on the basis of frequency, application, and geography. The frequencies can be divided into following segments – 0 – 50 kHz, 50 – 150 kHz, and more than 150 kHz. The expertise of femtosecond laser has grown considerably from its inception. The firing frequency has amplified from 10-kHz to 150-kHz in fifth generation femtosecond laser system. The demand is poised to shift towards the usage of large frequency rays during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global Femtosecond Fiber Lasers market can be classified into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and Aftermarket. The OEMs held a significant share of the global market. During the last decade, technological advancements and introduction of cutting-edge products such as the FCPA product by IMRA in 2007, has opened a plethora of opportunities for the OEM market. This segment is likely to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

By geography, the global Femtosecond Fiber Lasers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific held the leading share of the market followed by North America, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific and North America together accounted for more than half of the global market revenue in 2016. Asia-Pacific held the maximum share during the time period due to augmented demand of femtosecond fiber lasers in automotive and electronics industry. This region is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and the presence of large number of electronics OEMs in the region, especially in countries such as Japan and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global femtosecond fiber lasers market are Menlo Systems Gmbh (Germany), IMRA America, Inc. (U.S.), Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Amplitude Group (France), Rofin Laser Micro (Germany), Laser-Femto (U.S.), Newport Corporation (U.S.), Trumpf Laser Technology (India), and Lumentum Operations LLC (U.S.).