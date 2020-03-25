Flexible Fixation Bandages Market is Predicted to be Worth US$ 3,800.0 Mn by 2026

Adhesive Bandages Market – Snapshot

Adhesive bandages are sticking plasters or dressings used for small injuries that are not of major concern and not serious enough to require a full-size bandage. They protect wounds from further injuries, friction, bacteria, and dirt. They heal wounds and hold cuts of the skin. Adhesive bandages are available as medicated or non-medicated bandages. Medicated bandages are those bandages that are directly used for healing wounds with some medicament. They are used for injuries to repair cuts, abrasions, burns, etc. Non-medicated bandages are used in the food industry for the prevention of process contamination and for the purpose of orthopedic support. The global adhesive bandages market was valued at around US $ 2,900 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 3.0% to 3.5% from 2018 to 2026. The medicated bandages segment dominates the global market in terms of value and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The for adhesive bandages market is expanding significantly, owing to a rise in the incidence of injuries due to recreational activities in all age groups and rise in the aging population, which is more prone to small accidents such as falls. Moreover, arise in the incidence of domestic as well as work place injuries and launch of different variants of adhesive bandages such as butterfly stitches are major factors likely to drive the global adhesive bandages market.

The global adhesive bandages market has been segmented based on product, material, indication, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the global adhesive bandages market has been classified into medicated bandages and non-medicated bandages. The medicated bandages segment has been further sub-divided into cohesive fabric bandages and flexible fixation bandages. The medicated bandages segment dominated the market, owing to a rise in the incidence of injuries and higher efficacy of medicated bandages in healing wounds faster. The non-medicated bandages segment has been further categorized to cohesive fabric bandages and flexible fixation bandages. The cohesive bandages sub-segment is dominated in this category, due to the wide applications of cohesive bandages in the food industry as blue metal detectable bandages for contamination free processes and also in orthopedic support activities after surgery. I terms of material, the global adhesive bandages market has been divided into woven fabric, plastic, latex strip, and others.

The plastic segment dominated the market and is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as plastic bandages offer convenience, more innovative options, and lower raw material costs. In terms of indication, the global adhesive bandages market has been classified into wound management, edema control & pain management, orthopedic support, and others. The wound management segment dominated the global adhesive bandages market. A rise in the incidence of work-related & sports injuries, increase in the aging population, and better wound infection control for minor injuries are some of the factors attributed to the growth of the wound management segment. Based on distribution channel, the global adhesive bandages market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, retail stores, e-commerce, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global adhesive bandages market, due to a rise in the number of emergency admissions and better-equipped first aid facilities available at hospitals & clinics. The e-commerce segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher CAGR. This is attributed to better discounted rates and convenience offered by e-commerce sites.

In terms of region, the global adhesive bandages market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global adhesive bandages market, followed by North America in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period, due to a larger patient pool with higher injury incidence rate and increase in the aging population, which is more prone to injuries.

Key players operating in the global adhesive bandages market include Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., 3M, Essity Aktiebolag(publ).(BSN Medical), Beiersdorf AG, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Medline Industries,Inc., DYNAREX Corporation, and Detectaplast.

