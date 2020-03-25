Flooring Foams Market Analysis by Global Market Leaders, Region, Product & Application

Globally the demand for flooring foams has grown at a tremendous rate due to its multiple uses. It is comfortable than hard, rigid, traditional floors whereas the flooring foam is soft and is shock absorbent. In addition, in terms of cleaning and convenience the flooring foam is preferred more than rubber flooring. The application of flooring foams can be seen in gyms, schools, play schools, kid’s play mat, yoga mat, and many other similar places.

The flooring foams market is categorized on the basis of form, material type, and end use. based on end use the market is segmented into gyms, playground, sports room, tradeshow floors, and others. The application of flooring foams can be seen in gyms that are used for exercise, yoga, and various other purposes. Based on material type, the market is divided into polyethylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate, and polyurethane. Out of these, the demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate is high as compared to other two because it is resistant to UV rays and cracks and has glossy appearance.

The report give the complete analysis about the flooring foams market. It covers various aspects affecting the market growth such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. The report also elaborates on the regional growth and focuses on the different countries that have the potential for flooring foams. The report is segmented according to the various factors affecting its growth and are relies on the factual knowledge.

Global Flooring Foams Market: Trends and Opportunities

Globally, the demand for flooring foams has grown significantly over the past few years as it is cost-effective, used for multiple purpose, and growing demand for maintain fitness and health. The flooring market is growing at a high rate as compared to rubber flooring. Apart from flooring, there are various other uses of flooring foams such as it is used in automotive industry, act as friction and noise insulators, lightweight, and provides thermal stability. Attributing to non-toxic properties and is BPA free it is preferred as a flooring option in children’s playground.

Global Flooring Foams Market: Geographic Analysis

On the regional front, North America is considered as the largest market due to increased standards of living and rising disposable income. During the forecast tenure this region is projected to rise at a fast pace. Moreover, innovations and growing applications are also expected to drive the market growth. North America is followed by Europe and is projected to remain one of the major regional market for flooring foams during the forecast tenure. Growing automotive industry in this region and especially in countries like Poland, Turkey, etc. are also fuelling the market growth. The demand for flooring foam is also increasing in Asia Pacific and it is considered as emerging region for flooring foam. This is due to low penetration and awareness about top fitness centers when compared with fitness centers in developed regions. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected to grow at a sluggish growth rate over the coming years.

Global Flooring Foams Market: Competition

The report gives a detailed analysis of vendor landscape in the global flooring foams market. Some of the prominent players in the global flooring foams market are The Parallax Group International, Toray Plastics (America), Inc, Dunlop Living Limited, Future Foam Inc., and Polyflor Ltd. In the coming years, strategic alliance and collaborations are projected to take place that will diversify the market and open different avenues.

Market segmentation based on geography: