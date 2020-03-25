Free Standing Display Units Market: Eliminate the Competition with Excellent Business Strategies

Over the last few years, there has been a change in transition in retail business structure from local stores to organized chains such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. The trend is quite prominent in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East. Change in retail business structure is attributed to changing lifestyle and increasing per capita spending across the world. Furthermore, these organized chains offers new shopping experience to consumers. These retail stores are expected to witness robust growth rate over the forecast period especially in developing regions. Many international retail stores are active worldwide. As a result, competition has heightened across the globe.

Shift from Push–to–Pull strategy has been the key challenge for any retail player. Grabbing customer attention, increasing in-store engagement, proper communication are key factors needed to drive higher sales in retail. As such, retailors are adopting various strategies to stand ahead of their peers. As a result, in–store facilities are gaining importance to attract consumers. Free standing display is one such in–store retail facilities that has grabbed key attention among retailers. Free standing display units help in maximizing the impact of a product. These are key component of any marketer or retailers point of sales marketing tool box. Free standing display tools are designed for better product placement, high brand awareness and increased product visibility. Hence free standing display units are highly sought in-house promotional tool, in every consumer goods and industrial goods sales outlet.

Market Dynamics

Globally, retail sector is a vibrant industry which is expected to grow at robust rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to changing macroeconomic scenario coupled with growing middle class population. Moreover, urbanization in emerging economies along with changing lifestyle has led to emergence of many retail stores worldwide. The trend is quite prominent in FMCG and FMCD sector. Increase in retail market has propelled overall growth of free standing display units.

Presence of alternative display cases such as wall hangings pose challenge to overall demand of free standing display units.

Market Segmentation

The global free standing display units market is segmented on the basis of type, shape and pattern, thickness, application, and geography.

Based on the material type the global free standing display units market is segmented into:

Paper display

Plastic display

Glass display

Metal display

Based on the shape and pattern the global free standing display units market is segmented into:

Square

Rectangular

Customized

Based on the films thickness the global free standing display units market is segmented into:

Thick

Semi thick

Customized

Based on the end-user the global free standing display units market is segmented into:

FMCG sector

FMCD sector

Automobile industry

Hardware industry

Paint industry

Furniture industry

Other industry

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global free standings display units market has been divided into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) free standing display units’ revenue contribution to the global free standing display units’ market is expected to be the maximum by the end of forecast period owing to increased demand of free standing display units from FMCG and FMCD industry. In terms of value, consumer electronic goods market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be double by the end of the forecast period, further boosting the sales of free standing display units, in the region.

North America and Western Europe are expected to create significant opportunities for free standing display units’ manufacturers owing to increased demand for free standing display units in furniture and textile applications. The demand for free standing display units for electronics and food and beverage applications in developing economies such as Brazil, Mexico in Latin America and Middle East will drive the revenue sales of free standing display units, in the region. Factors such as increase in sales of automobiles, metal products, clothing merchandise and wooden products, is expected to further stimulate the demand for the heat transfer films market globally.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this industry are Silverpoint Display, Bladen box, Diamondpak, Splash Display Ltd, Pinterest, Daytona, WH Skinner, Cardboard Box Company, Atlas Packaging, Arno Gmbh, etc.