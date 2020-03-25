The report analyzes and presents an overview of “G Meters Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2026” worldwide.

G Meter, popularly known as accelerometer is an electromechanical device used for measuring acceleration forces which are either static or dynamic. Static forces includes gravity and dynamic forces include movements and vibrations. The acceleration can be determined with the capacitive plate movement among each other. Additionally, G meters are also used for measuring shocks. It helps in identifying how quickly an object can speed up and slow down in a given time frame. G meters have a significant use in aerospace and defense industry for inertial navigation and guidance systems. There are multiple ways for functioning of accelerometers including piezoelectric effect and capacitance sensing among others. Furthermore, G meters are available in analog and digital formats depending on the interface provided by the device. Within aerospace industry the G meter is used to register the ‘g’ force on the airframe during turbulent or aerobatic maneuvers. The unit of measurement for G meters are meters per second squared (m/s2) or in G-forces (g). G meters can measure accelerations in one, two or three axes.

The significant use of G meters in civil and aerospace applications are suggested to be one of the primary reasons for the growth of the G meters over the forecast period. High frequency response and durable construction of these devices are also one of the significant factors which are having a positive impact on the global G Meters market for the same. However, the significant cost for G meters is one of the factors which can hinder the growth of its global G meters market. Additionally, integration of G meters with MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems) is suggested to boost the global G meters market over the forecast period. The reducing size of the G meters are making it an optimal option for a wide range of applications including drones, micro robots and various military applications.

The global G meters market can be divided into four segments namely type, dimension end use industry and region. As per type, the global G meters market can be divided into piezoelectric, piezoresistive and MEMS. By type, the MEMS sub segment is anticipated to hold a significant share for the global G meters market over the forecast period. Furthermore, as per dimension the global G meters market is divided into single axis, two axis and three axis. The three axis is suggested to grow at a significant scale owing to its wider scope of applications. As per end use industries the global G meters market is divided into six sub segments namely – consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, transportation, automotive, healthcare and others. The consumer electronics and aerospace and defense industry are suggested to play a crucial role in the global G meters market over the forecast period owing to its significant adoption. As per the regional segment the G meters market can be divided amongst five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Owing to its prominent presence in the consumer electronics industry Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to hold a prominent share of the G meters market.

Owing to its significant adoption in multiple application, the G meters market is consisting of multiple leading players. Some of the major players are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Colibrys Ltd., TDK InvenSense, KVH Industries, Inc, Northrop Grumman, Robert Bosch GmbH and STMicroelectronics N.V. among others

