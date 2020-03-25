Gift Boxes Global Market 2018: Key Players – Varanna Industries, Qingdao Hongrui Industry Co. Ltd, Bayley’s Boxes, Shanghai Xianrong Packing Co., Ltd
Description
The gift boxes come under the category of the flexible packaging solutions and it is used widely in the food and beverage sector for the packing the products such as chocolate, sweets, ice-cream, and wine. In order to make the packaging attractive, gift boxes are used. Other products that are packed within the gift boxes include electronic gadgets, sculpture, cosmetic products, jewelry, toys, and personal care products.
In 2017, the global Gift Boxes market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gift Boxes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gift Boxes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gift Boxes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gift Boxes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Gift Boxes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Gift Boxes include
Shenzhen Fuxiang Gifts & Packaging Co. Ltd
Varanna Industries
Om Express Print Pack Private Limited
Shenzhen Tianya Paper Products Co.,Ltd
Qingdao Hongrui Industry Co. Ltd
Bayley’s Boxes
Shanghai Xianrong Packing Co., Ltd
Valtenna Industria Cartotecnia
Market Size Split by Type
Paper
Plastics
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Consumer Goods
Electronic Devices
Food and Beverages
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Gift Boxes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Gift Boxes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Gift Boxes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gift Boxes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Gift Boxes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gift Boxes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gift Boxes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Paper
1.4.3 Plastics
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gift Boxes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Consumer Goods
1.5.3 Electronic Devices
1.5.4 Food and Beverages
1.5.5 Cosmetic and Personal Care
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gift Boxes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gift Boxes Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Gift Boxes Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Gift Boxes Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Gift Boxes Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Gift Boxes Revenue by Regions
….
Continued…
