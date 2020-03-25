Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market Segment, Trends, Estimates And Forecast Report 2018-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

It is a platform to fleet operators to efficiently control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing the non-value-added Activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior. Other solutions are employed for locational tracking of vehicles, driver navigation assistance, and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standards set by their respective national governments.

In terms of region, the global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Breakdown Data by Type

Operations Management

Information Management

Risk Management

Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

Safety & Compliance Management

Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Breakdown Data by Application

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

