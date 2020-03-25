Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Growth, Trends, Demands, Future Scope & Applications

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Breast Imaging Technologies market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

FILL OUT THIS FORM & WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1885800

Breast imaging technologies are used to obtain high-resolution images of breast tissues. These imaging modalities, such as ionizing and non-ionizing imaging technologies, aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases, especially breast cancer in women.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of breast cancer worldwide and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection. Moreover, improved reimbursement scenario for breast imaging modalities (such as breast ultrasound and 3D tomosynthesis which helps in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissue). In addition, launch of technological advanced modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound system (AWBU) and MBI/BSGI) fuel the market growth. However, high cost of these modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes are expected to impede the breast imaging technologies market industry growth.

Global Breast Imaging Technologies market size will increase to 5630 Million US$ by 2025, from 2940 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breast Imaging Technologies.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Breast Imaging Technologies capacity, production, value, price and market share of Breast Imaging Technologies in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Sonocin, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1885800

Breast Imaging Technologies Breakdown Data by Type

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Breast Imaging Technologies Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breast Imaging Technologies Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in