Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market 2019 Trends, Opportunity, Projection Analysis And Forecast 2025
Report Summary:
Digital Advertising is publicizing on sites or applications through pennants or other advertisement positions made of content, pictures, blaze, video, and sound. The fundamental reason for show publicizing is to convey general ads and brand messages to site guests.
This research report categorizes the global Digital Advertising Platforms Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Digital Advertising Platforms Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Drivers and Constraints
The report covers a detailed analysis of significant factors that impact the Digital Advertising Platforms Market considerably. The report accurately describes the factors that are driving, challenging, and restraining the market growth over the valuation period. It also includes the characteristics that are expected to create possible opportunities for market players to achieve an inclusive understanding of the market.
The key players covered in this study
Kenshoo
Adobe
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sizmek
Yahoo!
Choozle
MediaMath
AdRoll
Rocket Fuel
Rubicon Project
Google (Alphabet)
ONE by AOL
OpenX
Oath Inc.(BrightRoll)
InMobi Technologies
Sovrn Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search Advertising Software
Display Advertising Software
Mobile Advertising Software
Social Advertising Software
Video Advertising Software
Cross-Channel Advertising Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The evaluation and forecast of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
Table Of Content
The report includes a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market and the current trends that are projected to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market, counting both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the market share study to give a wider overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises important strategic advances of the market along with a new product launch, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Digital Advertising Platforms Market by Country
6 Europe Digital Advertising Platforms Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising Platforms Market by Country
8 South America Digital Advertising Platforms Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Digital Advertising Platforms Market by Countries
10 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segment by Type
11 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segment by Application
12 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
