Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Size & Share, Analysis, Business Development Trends, High Growth and Forecast-2026

Advanced surface movement guidance and control system is a system at airports with surveillance setup that includes cooperative surveillance and non-cooperative surveillance. This system provides surveillance, guidance and routing for the control of aircraft and vehicles in order to maintain the required level of safety under all weather conditions. This system also helps in preventing the crashes between all aircraft and vehicles particularly in circumstances when visual contact cannot be sustained.

The advanced surface movement guidance and control system market is driven by various factors such as improvement of airport structures across the globe in order to tackle the increased air traffic and rise in the number of flight delays and cancellations due to the impact of weather conditions on operations of airports and jamming at airports.

Due to the growing need for advanced surveillance systems with effective alerting functions for smooth and efficient functioning of various airport operations, the adoption of advanced surface movement guidance and control system is increasing rapidly. Also the constant growth in air transport across the globe is escalating the growth of advanced surface movement guidance and control system market. The growing number of air passengers is further resulting in an increased development of airports. The growing urbanization and population in major cities across the world and an increasing number of people opting for travel are making airports congested. Also, the airline companies are trying to operate more flights to accommodate the growing demand, thereby boosting the demand for advanced surface movement guidance and control systems. Furthermore high costs involved in the installation and maintenance may restrain the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market growth globally.

The advanced surface movement guidance and control system market can be segmented as by offering, by application, by level, by investment, by end use and by geography. On the basis of offerings, the global advanced surface movement guidance and control system market can be segmented into hardware, software, and maintenance. Software segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of different advanced software such as alerting algorithms at airports in order to gain improved airport situational alertness. In terms of application, the global advanced surface movement guidance and control system market can be segmented into surveillance, monitoring, planning, and guidance. Due to the increased demand and requirement for advanced surveillance systems at airports, the surveillance segment is expected to grow at highest rate throughout the forecast period. On the basis of level, the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market can be divided into level 1, 2, 3 and 4. Level 2 segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the constant expansion of airports and the increasing upgradation of existing systems. By end use, the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market can be segmented into defense and commercial. Due to increasing aircraft activities at commercial airports globally, the commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of investment, the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market can be divided into Brownfield and Greenfield. Geographically, the global advanced surface movement guidance and control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Europe is anticipated to dominate the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market throughout the forecast period owing to the adoption of a regulation by the European Commission to ensure the proper implementation of the pilot common project.

The global advanced surface movement guidance and control system market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Saab Group, Thales Group, ADB Safegate, Indra Sistemas, ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions, Altys Technologies, Honeywell International, Era Corporation and Searidge Technologies.

