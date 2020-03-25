Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry

New Study On “2018-2022 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Geographic Information System (GIS) industry.

This report splits Geographic Information System (GIS) market By Hardware, By Function, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1870706-global-geographic-information-system-gis-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Bentley System, Incorporated (US)

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Blue Marble Geographics (US)

Caliper Corporation (US)

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (UK)

Geosoft Inc. (Canada)

Handheld Group (Sweden)

Harris Corporation (US)

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (Canada)

PASCO CORPORATION (Japan)

Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Champion Instruments, LLC (US)

Golden Software LLC (US)

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. ?(China)

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, by Hardware

GIS Collectors

Total Stations

LIDAR

GNSS/GPS Antennas

Imaging Sensors

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, by Function

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Main Applications

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1870706-global-geographic-information-system-gis-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Detailed Analysis Report 2017-2022

Chapter One Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Overview

1.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022

1.2 Geographic Information System (GIS), By Hardware 2012-2022

1.2.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Market Share by Hardware 2012-2022

1.2.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Hardware 2012-2022

1.2.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Price by Hardware 2012-2022

1.2.4 GIS Collectors

1.2.5 Total Stations

1.2.6 LIDAR

1.2.7 GNSS/GPS Antennas

1.2.8 Imaging Sensors

1.3 Geographic Information System (GIS), by Function 2012-2022

1.3.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Market Share by Function 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Function 2012-2022

1.3.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Price by Function 2012-2022

1.3.4 Mapping

1.3.5 Surveying

1.3.6 Telematics and Navigation

1.3.7 Location-Based Services

Chapter Two Geographic Information System (GIS) by Regions 2012-2017

2.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2017

2.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2017

2.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Price by Regions 2012-2017

2.4 North America

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Latin America

2.5.1 Mexico

2.5.2 Brazil

2.5.3 Argentina

2.5.4 Others in Latin America

2.6 Europe

2.6.1 Germany

2.6.2 United Kingdom

2.6.3 France

2.6.4 Italy

2.6.5 Spain

2.6.6 Russia

2.6.7 Netherland

2.6.8 Others in Europe

2.7 Asia & Pacific

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 Japan

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 Korea

2.7.5 Australia

2.7.6 Southeast Asia

2.7.6.1 Indonesia

2.7.6.2 Thailand

2.7.6.3 Philippines

2.7.6.4 Vietnam

2.7.6.5 Singapore

2.7.6.6 Malaysia

2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia

2.8 Africa & Middle East

2.8.1 South Africa

2.8.2 Egypt

2.8.3 Turkey

2.8.4 Saudi Arabia

2.8.5 Iran

2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Geographic Information System (GIS) by Players 2012-2017

3.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2012-2017

3.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue Share by Players 2012-2017

3.3 Global Top Players Geographic Information System (GIS) Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Players Geographic Information System (GIS) Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Geographic Information System (GIS) by Consumer 2012-2017

4.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2017

4.2 Agriculture

4.3 Construction

4.4 Transportation

4.5 Utilities

4.6 Mining

4.7 Oil & Gas

4.8 Consuming Habit and Preference

Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile

5.1 Autodesk Inc. (US)

5.1.1 Autodesk Inc. (US) Company Details and Competitors

5.1.2 Autodesk Inc. (US) Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Models and Performance

5.1.3 Autodesk Inc. (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.1.4 Autodesk Inc. (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.2 Bentley System, Incorporated (US)

5.2.1 Bentley System, Incorporated (US) Company Details and Competitors

5.2.2 Bentley System, Incorporated (US) Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Models and Performance

5.2.3 Bentley System, Incorporated (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.2.4 Bentley System, Incorporated (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.3 Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US)

5.3.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US) Company Details and Competitors

5.3.2 Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US) Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Models and Performance

5.3.3 Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.3.4 Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.4 General Electric Co. (US)

5.4.1 General Electric Co. (US) Company Details and Competitors

5.4.2 General Electric Co. (US) Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Models and Performance

5.4.3 General Electric Co. (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.4.4 General Electric Co. (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.5 Hexagon AB (Sweden)

5.5.1 Hexagon AB (Sweden) Company Details and Competitors

5.5.2 Hexagon AB (Sweden) Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Models and Performance

5.5.3 Hexagon AB (Sweden) Geographic Information System (GIS) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.5.4 Hexagon AB (Sweden) Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.6 Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

5.6.1 Pitney Bowes Inc. (US) Company Details and Competitors

5.6.2 Pitney Bowes Inc. (US) Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Models and Performance

5.6.3 Pitney Bowes Inc. (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.6.4 Pitney Bowes Inc. (US) Geographic Information System (GIS) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym