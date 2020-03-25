Global LCD Glass Substrate Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2024

Summary:

The analysts forecast the global lcd glass substrate market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lcd glass substrate for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the lcd glass substrate sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global lcd glass substrate market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the lcd glass substrate market is segmented into:

– Television

– PC & Tablet

– Mobile Phone

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Medical

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global lcd glass substrate market are:

– AGC Inc.

– AvanStrate Inc.

– Corning Inc.

– Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

– IRICO Group Electronics Co., Ltd.

– LG Display Co., Ltd.

– Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global lcd glass substrate market.

– To classify and forecast global lcd glass substrate market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global lcd glass substrate market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global lcd glass substrate market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global lcd glass substrate market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global lcd glass substrate market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of lcd glass substrate

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to lcd glass substrate

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with lcd glass substrate suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.