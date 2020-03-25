Global Li-Ion Battery Separator Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2024

Summary:

The analysts forecast the global li-ion battery separator market to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global li-ion battery separator for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the li-ion battery separator sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global li-ion battery separator market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the li-ion battery separator market is segmented into:

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Electric Power Storage

– Industrial

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global li-ion battery separator market are:

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd.

– Celgard, LLC

– Chongqing Yuntianhua Newmi Technological Co., Ltd.

– ENTEK International LLC

– Evonik Litarion GmbH

– Foshan Donghang Optic-Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

– Foshan Jinhui-Tech Optoelectronic Material Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Gellec New Energy Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

– Henan Best New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

– Liaoyuan Hongtu Lithium-ion Battery Separator Technologry Co., Ltd.

– Nantong Tianfeng New Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Zhenghua Diaphragm Technology Co., Ltd.

– Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (SEMCORP)

– Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global li-ion battery separator market.

– To classify and forecast global li-ion battery separator market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global li-ion battery separator market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global li-ion battery separator market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global li-ion battery separator market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global li-ion battery separator market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of li-ion battery separator

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to li-ion battery separator

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with li-ion battery separator suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.