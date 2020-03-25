Global Organic Fertilizer Market Trends And Forecast Report 2018-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Organic Fertilizer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Organic fertilizers are derived or made from human waste, animal waste or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans).

Government and environmental policies minimizing wastage and reduction in the consumption of non-biodegradable raw materials has led to an increased production of organic fertilizers. Regulations are also emphasizing more on human safety, so are supporting markets like organic fertilizers to reduce risk to human life and the environment.

Europe is estimated to command the largest region share during the forecast period owing to the increase in consumer willingness to pay for the organic foods, increasing area under cultivation due to farmers preference towards organic cropping owing to favourable pricing of products, and growing demand for agricultural land area under organic cultivation has boosted the organic fertilizers market in the region.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Organic Fertilizer capacity, production, value, price and market share of Organic Fertilizer in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bio Nature Technology PTE

Fertikal

Multiplex Group

Uniflor

Italpollina

CropAgro

Walt’s Organic Fertilizer

Biostar Organics

California Organic Fertilizers

Kribhco

National Fertilizers

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Midwestern Bioag

Sustane Natural Fertilizer

Perfect Blend

Uniflor

Organic Fertilizer Breakdown Data by Type

By Source

Plant

Animal

Mineral

By Form

Dry

Liquid

Organic Fertilizer Breakdown Data by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

