Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

Pediatric Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

The administration of a vaccine, referred to as vaccination, elicits an immune response that prevents an individual from developing a specific disease when exposed to the corresponding infectious agent in the future. A successful vaccination results in immunization, where the individual is deemed immune to the disease. Routine immunization programs aim to protect children at an early age, when they are the most vulnerable to disease. Prior to the discovery of vaccines, several infectious diseases claimed the lives of millions of children each year.

GlobalData epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific vaccination rate data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth analysis and forecast of pediatric vaccination rates. Moreover, GlobalData epidemiologists provide detailed dose- and age-specific vaccination rates, dependent on the specific vaccine and routine immunization requirements of each market.

GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the average pediatric vaccination rates in the combined 9MM will increase from 86.89% in 2018 to 88.67% in 2028; this represents an almost 90% compliance with children at or under age two years receiving the routine vaccinations required by each market. The major drivers behind this increase are Italys new law expanding mandatory childhood vaccines from four to 10, as well as the large number of newly adopted vaccines in both Japan and India, which are expected to see an increase in vaccination rates over time. Lastly, in comparing the three geographic regions covered by this forecast in 2018, North American markets had an average vaccination rate of 83%, European markets had an average vaccination rate of 93%, and Asian markets had an average vaccination rate of 80%. In the future, continued efforts should focus on carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, and ultimately increase vaccination rates that show signs of a plateau or decline.

Scope

– The Pediatric Vaccines Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pediatric vaccines in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, and India).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the vaccinated pediatric population segmented by vaccine, dosing, and age in these nine markets. Dosing and age groups included within the forecast were dependent on the specific vaccine, routine immunization requirements in each market, and availability of vaccination data. Across markets, dose- and age-specific vaccination rates were obtained for children ranging from age zero years (0-12 months) to age seven years (85-96 months), and covered the following vaccines/vaccine combinations: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (DTaP), inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV), oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV), diphtheria/tetanus/IPV (DT-IPV), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), DTaP/IPV/Hib, Hib/meningitis C, hepatitis A (hep A), hepatitis B (hep B), measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), measles, mumps, rubella, measles/rubella (MR), rotavirus, varicella, and Japanese encephalitis (JE).

– The Pediatric Vaccines epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.

– The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

