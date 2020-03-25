Global Ultra-Low Power Microcontrollers Market increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Forecast 2026

Microcontrollers is a single integrated circuit that consists of processors code, programmable input/ output peripheral and memory. Microcontroller are designed for different application for personal computers and other general purpose applications consisting of different discrete chips. Microcontrollers are also used in mechanically controlled devices and products such as office machines, remote controls, appliances, implantable medical devices, automobile engine control systems, toys, power tools, and other embedded systems. Moreover, the ultra-low power microcontrollers extends battery life of personal health devices such as portable, wearable, and implanted medical electronics are also forecasting the growth of global ultra-low power microcontrollers market.

Over the last decade, the usage of the ultra-low power microcontroller’s technology has grown significantly in different application. Furthermore, there is no such product as a commercially replace ultra- low power microcontrollers which is an opportunity for growing this market during the forecast period. The ultra-low power microcontrollers market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Ultra- low power microcontrollers is fragmented on the basis of their application such as communication, health care products and others. Continuous technological advancement of health care devices such as blood glucose meter, wearable heart rate monitor and implantable retinal implant among others offer best ultra-low power microcontrollers experiences to end users. This in turn is acting as a driving factor in the growth of these technology market in the coming years. In different types of application manufacturers are using these technology due to low power consumptions supply need to operate this product is also expected to augment the demand of this technology during the forecast period.

Various categories of these product on the basis of end use includes consumer appliances and industrial appliances such as computer application, remote control, and others. Ultra low power technology is mainly used to reduce gate capacitance and leakage of standard cells and power domains for leakage reduction. These key features help to increase the usage of ultra-low power microcontrollers in different application in semiconductors segments are turns to be also expected to augment the demand of this technology during the forecast period.

Geographically, this ultra-low power microcontrollers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Growing ultra-low power microcontrollers market interest in portable healthcare electronics devices has been increasing the demand for ultra-low power microcontroller such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing demand in medical devices support to address development challenges are the primary driving factors in Asia-Pacific region.

This segment holds the second largest ultra-low power microcontrollers market share, followed by North America. The ultra-low power microcontrollers market in North America is primarily driven by various manufacturing facilities in medical equipment conducted in countries such as the U.S, Canada and Mexico among others. These product market of Asia Pacific region is mainly driven by China and India owing to rising demand of various consumer electronic devices arising from large number of consumer base in line up with increasing disposable income.

Moreover, increasing population of aged people due to large population in Asia Pacific is leading to increase demand for healthcare facilities in this region. Furthermore, demand of portable and wearable medical equipment needed for aged people is boosting the demand for medical electronics. Across the globe, different types of application in medical instruments, diagnosing patient monitoring, therapy and medical imaging among others serves as opportunity for the growth of various ultra-low power microcontrollers manufacturers across the globe.

Ultra-low power microcontrollers market is fragmented market with the presence of few number of major market players. Key players operating in this ultra-low power microcontrollers market includes Atmel Corp. (U.S), Cypress (U.S), Intel Crop. (U.S), EPSON semiconductor (U.S), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S), Fujitsu (Japan), HOLTEK (Taiwan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) among others.

